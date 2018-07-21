Patricia Metropolis of Santa Barbara, 1926-2018

Posted on July 21, 2018 | 1:00 a.m.

Source: Penelope Metropolis

Patricia Metropolis, 92, died July 11, 2018, in Santa Barbara, Calif.

She was born in Kansas City, Mo., and earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from Connecticut College. She married Nicholas C. Metropolis in 1955 and lived in Chicago, Ill., before settling in northern New Mexico. She moved to Santa Barbara in 2006.

Pat was a technical writer and editor for Los Alamos National Laboratory from 1980 to 1988. Earlier, she taught English at Miss Hall’s School in Massachusetts, and in Washington, D.C.; wrote greeting card poetry for Hall Brothers (Hallmark); and worked in the English department of Los Alamos High School.

Pat was generous with her time and spirit. She had a passion for English literature and was especially fond of Shakespeare. She had an uncanny ability to recall an apt poem or quotation.

Pat will be remembered for her profound love of her family and friends, her dignity and dry humor, her dedication to the pleasures of writing, her masterful culinary creations, her poker prowess, her political perspicacity, her allegiance to a series of very fortunate Scottish terriers, and her enchantment with New Mexico.

She is survived by her children, Katharine, Penelope and Christopher, and cherished their spouses, Jeffrey Richman, Frank Borriello and Marlene Metropolis. Pat was devoted to her two grandchildren, Daniel Richman and Francesca Borriello, and two step-grandchildren, Jenna and Shayne Perry. She adored her nieces and nephews and their families.

A memorial service will be held in Santa Barbara on Saturday, Sept. 1. Please RSVP to [email protected] by Aug. 24. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Goleta Valley Library or the Santa Barbara Humane Society.