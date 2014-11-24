Patricia ‘Tish’ Looker Chism, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1959-2014

Posted on November 24, 2014 | 12:55 p.m.

Source: Mark Looker

Dr. Patricia Noel (Looker) Chism, DVM, 54, passed away Nov. 19, 2014, in Etna, Calif., with her loving husband, Dennis Moyles, at her side.

She was born Dec. 24, 1959, in San Francisco to Vera and Warren Looker. Her father worked for the American Red Cross and the family lived in Montana and Northern and Southern California before settling in Santa Barbara.

Tish was always involved with horses and competed extensively in 3 Day Eventing. She was a 1977 graduate of Dos Pueblos High School, where she excelled in the marching band and basketball. While at the University of Tennessee, she attended every home game of the Lady Vols.

She attended Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo, where she earned a degree in animal science. She earned her doctorate of veterinary medicine at Oklahoma State University and did her internship and residency in large animal surgery at University of Tennessee. While a vet student, she was the U.S. representative to the International Veterinary Student Association, traveling to England, Europe and South Africa to attend meetings.

She worked in equine veterinary practices in Santa Ynez and Salinas before coming to Scott Valley in 2006 to set up her own large animal practice. She earned the respect and loyalty of her clients with her incredible work ethic and superior skills. Her patients' welfare was her main priority. She was generous with her knowledge and time, volunteering for many organizations, among them the Scott Valley Pleasure Park, Purr Angels, and Back Country Horsemen.

She found the love of her life, and she and Dennis Moyles were married on Sept. 6, 2008, in a small ceremony at their ranch. They only had each other for six years but packed a lot into that short time, attending the National Finals Rodeo, AAEP national meetings, the Grand Old Opry, annual family camping trips, helping family and friends move cattle into the mountains and visiting with their beloved grandchildren. Tish loved riding and camping in the mountains with Dennis and their friends. Tish and Dennis were a great team.

Tish was a private person and most people in her community were not aware of her illness. She fought her diagnosis of ovarian cancer for four years, continuing to work for most of that time. She loved Scott Valley, Northern Siskiyou County and its mountains, people and animals. She was a true horseman, and if you asked her a horse question, be prepared to hear a lengthy answer — she was passionate, knowledgeable and loved to talk.

She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Moyles; mother Vera Looker in Santa Barbara; sisters Tamara (Mark) of Bozeman, Mont., Deb (Tom) of St. George, Utah, Janine (Juliea) of Orlando, Fla., Lauren of Ventura; brothers Grant of Santa Barbara and Mark (Anne) of Modesto; seven nieces and nephews; stepsons Hunter (Stacey), Cache (Hayley) and Levi; stepdaughter Brianna (Brent); as well as six grandchildren, all of Scott Valley. She is also survived by her beloved dogs and horses.

A memorial services will be held Saturday, Dec. 6 at Scott Valley Berean Church at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dr. Tish Chism to the American Association of Equine Practitioners, 4075 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, KY 40511.