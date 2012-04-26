Patricia Scott Wenz, 1923-2012

Posted on April 26, 2012 | 9:02 p.m.

Source: Wenz Family

Patricia Scott Wenz was born in Santa Barbara on February 24, 1923, to Florence Hartnell Scott and Eugene Ward Scott. She died April 17, 2012.

When she was 6 years old, the family moved to Riverside, California, where her father was a teacher. The family always considered Santa Barbara home and returned whenever possible, especially during the summer. The family returned to Santa Barbara permanently in August 1942.

Pat attended UCSB, earning her B.A. in 1944 with a double major in English literature and biological science. She was a member of Beta Beta Beta, the honorary science fraternity. Pat also did considerable graduate work at the University of Hawaii, Oahu, and UCSB. She held lifetime credentials for general secondary education and general junior high school education, as well as earning the pupil personnel credential and spending the last 10 years of her education career as chairwoman of the Work Experience and Career Education Department at Santa Barbara High School.

Early retirement was a necessity due to the health of family members and she left the school district in the summer of 1978. She remained a teacher at heart and always retained her desire to read, learn and explore new avenues and areas of interest. A member of Eta Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, she served that chapter in various capacities and was a past president of Eta Beta. As a member and former “Adah,” the Order of the Eastern Star was prominent in her life.

Patricia Wenz is survived by her dearly loved sons, Scott M. Wenz and David W. Wenz, and grandsons Brandon M. Wenz and Kyle L. Wenz. Her brother, Ward C.W. Scott, predeceased her on July 17, 1996.

Patricia married Warren R. Wenz on April 16, 1949, in the McLean Chapel of First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 19, 2012, at the Santa Barbara Masonic Center, 16 E. Carrillo St.

Donations in Patricia’s memory may be made to Los Padres Council, Boy Scouts of America, 4000 Modoc Road, Santa Barbara 93110, or the Scottish Rite Language Disorder Clinic, 16 E. Carrillo St., Santa Barbara 93101-2707.