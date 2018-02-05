Patrick Armstrong Leads the Way for Cate at Fillmore

Boys Basketball

Cate got a must win at Fillmore on Monday, 57-54, to create a three-way tie for second going into the last game of the Frontier League basketball race.

The Rams are tied with Fillmore and Thacher for second at 5-4. Foothill Tech is in first place.

Patrick Armstrong played huge for Cate. He held Fillmore's leading scorer Daniel Gonzales to nine points and scored 14 points. Gonzales had 32 in the first meeting between the teams.

"Great defensive effort to slow down Daniel and put him in early foul trouble, said Cate coach Andy Gil. "Fillmore had the last shot to tie the game but Patrick was able to force Daniel into a tough off-balance three."

Marko Pliso led the Rams with 19 points and Khadim Pouye addewd 12.

Cate plays host to Villanova on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

