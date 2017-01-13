Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:31 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Patrick Armstrong Provides Huge Lift in Cate Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 13, 2017

Marko Pliso buried seven three-point baskets and finished with 25 points to lead Cate to a 74-58 Frontier League boys basketball win over Fillmore on Friday night at Cate.

Patrick Armstrong provided a huge lift for the Rams, scoring a career-high 15 points tonight in addition to disrupting Fillmore's zone defense by getting four tip-ins in the first quarter.

Cate blew the game open with a 24-point third quarter.

"A great team effort tonight with lots of players contributing," Cate coach Andy Gil said. "I was especially pleased with freshman Khadim Pouye who was able to open up a nice lead for us in the third by extending a 41-29 halftime lead to 65-46 by knocking down three three-pointers in the quarter and finishing with 11 points in the quarter and the game."

Aries Díaz scored 25 points for Fillmore.

Cate (6-3, 2-1) plays at Villanova on Wednesday.

