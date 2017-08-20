Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 5:56 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Patrick Bryant to Run Food/Beverage for Finch & Fork, Kimpton Canary

By Nicole Lazar for Finch & Fork | August 20, 2017 | 11:50 a.m.

Finch & Fork and Kimpton Canary have named Patrick Bryant as the new director of food and beverage for the hotel and restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara.

Bryant will oversee all food-and-beverage operations for Canary’s 97 rooms, some 7,300 square feet of meeting and event spaces, and its restaurant, Finch & Fork.

Bryant touts more than 20 years of industry experience working in high-end, and high-volume restaurants and hotels across the country.

He joins Finch & Fork and Kimpton Canary most recently from Vegas Top 50 restaurant Vintner Grill, where he served as director of special events and catering, overseeing multiple event spaces and raising annual revenues by 30 percent.

During his tenure in the industry, Bryant has worked and led teams that were recognized with such accolades as 20 Best New Restaurants by Esquire, Open Table Diners Choice Award, and Wine Spectator Award of Excellence.

Bryant, who now lives in Santa Barbara, said he looks to build upon Finch & Fork and Kimpton Canary’s success by bringing his expertise of providing exceptional culinary experiences to every guest.

— Nicole Lazar for Finch & Fork.

 

