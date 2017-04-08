Patrick Byde Named Battalion Chief; Chief Ken Murray Retires

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has announced the promotion of Patrick Byde to the position of battalion chief. He will be replacing Battalion Chief Ken Murray, who retired on March 30 after 31 years of service to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Chief Byde is a 22-year veteran of the fire service. He started his career with Kern County Fire Department and has worked the past 16 years as firefighter, engineer and captain for the SBCFD.

Byde’s new assignment will be as shift battalion chief overseeing seven fire stations and emergency operations in the south battalion.

Regarding Murray, Fire Chief Eric Peterson said: “Chief Murray has been a passionate and hardworking member of our organization for every one of those 31 years.

“All of us hope to leave a legacy of positive change and forward movement for the department. Chief Murray has certainly accomplished that. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.