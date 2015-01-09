Patrick Jansen of Santa Barbara Named to Dean’s Honor Roll at Oklahoma City University

Oklahoma City University is proud to announce that Patrick Jansen of Santa Barbara has been named to the fall 2014 Dean's Honor Roll.

Dean's Honor Roll status is awarded to students who successfully complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Founded in 1904, Oklahoma City University is a nonprofit, comprehensive, private United Methodist university that is consistently ranked among the best in its category. OCU students pursue academic excellence through a rigorous liberal arts & sciences core curriculum that focuses on their intellectual, moral and spiritual development.

Click here for more information.

Oklahoma City University is a coeducational, urban private university located in Oklahoma City, in the Uptown district. The university is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and offers a wide variety of degrees in the liberal arts, fine arts, sciences and business. The only Oklahoma institution listed in the top tier of the regional, master's-level university category by U.S. News and World Report, Oklahoma City University is also listed in Forbes' "Best Christian Colleges" & "100 Best College Buys." OCU offers more than 70 undergraduate majors and 23 graduate degrees (including a law degree, MBA and doctoral programs in nursing).

— Rod Jones represents Oklahoma City University.