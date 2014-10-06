Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:45 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Patrick Williams, James Cleland Elected to Montecito YMCA Board of Managers

By Ann Wirtz for the Montecito Family YMCA | October 6, 2014 | 1:14 p.m.

Williams
Patrick Williams

The Montecito Family YMCA, a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA, is proud to announce the election of Patrick “PJ” Williams and James Cleland to its Board of Managers.

Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Williams has lived in Santa Barbara for 19 years, 11 in Montecito.

He brings to the board many years of business and management experience with emphasis on retail and real estate. He is currently a real estate agent with Goodwin & Thyne Properties, specializing in residential and commercial real estate and property management.

His volunteer history includes Santa Barbara Transition House and the California Coastal Commission.

Williams has three daughters who are currently active at Santa Barbara middle and high schools and Santa Barbara City College. He enjoys staying active, playing basketball, taking yoga class and surfing.

Cleland joined the Santa Barbara community in 2013.

He is the president and manager of Big Seed Farms, one of Montecito's largest commercial avocado and lemon orchards.

Cleland
James Cleland

Cleland hails from the Baltimore, Md., area, and graduated from Colorado College. He worked as an investment manager and a commodities trader in the Bay area prior to his move to Santa Barbara.

He is heavily involved with the Orokawa Foundation, a private family foundation focused primarily on health, education, human services and the environment.

In his free time, Cleland enjoys heli skiing and is also an amateur wine maker.

Williams and Cleland join other Montecito Family YMCA board members Mike Denver (chairman), Mark Coffin, Rob Adams, Tim Werner, Alida Aldrich, Roland Messori, Darren Caesar, Dan O’Keefe, George Armstrong, Erin Goligoski, Andy Grant, Clas Lensander, Valerie Kissell, Cynthia Boller, Sue Irwin, Sally Jo Murren and Rhett Hedrick.

— Ann Wirtz is a marketing coordinator for the Montecito Family YMCA.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 