Patrick Williams, James Cleland Elected to Montecito YMCA Board of Managers

The Montecito Family YMCA, a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA, is proud to announce the election of Patrick “PJ” Williams and James Cleland to its Board of Managers.

Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Williams has lived in Santa Barbara for 19 years, 11 in Montecito.

He brings to the board many years of business and management experience with emphasis on retail and real estate. He is currently a real estate agent with Goodwin & Thyne Properties, specializing in residential and commercial real estate and property management.

His volunteer history includes Santa Barbara Transition House and the California Coastal Commission.

Williams has three daughters who are currently active at Santa Barbara middle and high schools and Santa Barbara City College. He enjoys staying active, playing basketball, taking yoga class and surfing.

Cleland joined the Santa Barbara community in 2013.

He is the president and manager of Big Seed Farms, one of Montecito's largest commercial avocado and lemon orchards.

Cleland hails from the Baltimore, Md., area, and graduated from Colorado College. He worked as an investment manager and a commodities trader in the Bay area prior to his move to Santa Barbara.

He is heavily involved with the Orokawa Foundation, a private family foundation focused primarily on health, education, human services and the environment.

In his free time, Cleland enjoys heli skiing and is also an amateur wine maker.

Williams and Cleland join other Montecito Family YMCA board members Mike Denver (chairman), Mark Coffin, Rob Adams, Tim Werner, Alida Aldrich, Roland Messori, Darren Caesar, Dan O’Keefe, George Armstrong, Erin Goligoski, Andy Grant, Clas Lensander, Valerie Kissell, Cynthia Boller, Sue Irwin, Sally Jo Murren and Rhett Hedrick.

— Ann Wirtz is a marketing coordinator for the Montecito Family YMCA.