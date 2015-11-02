Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:25 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Patterson Realty to Open New Santa Maria Office

By Lisa Gilbert for Patterson Realty | November 2, 2015 | 1:33 p.m.

Patterson Realty, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, is excited to announce the grand opening of a brand new office Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015, at their newest location in Santa Maria located at 2646 Santa Maria Way #103, Santa Maria, CA 93455.

Ribbon cutting will commence at 4 p.m. with a celebration immediately following.

Patterson Realty has six convenient office locations throughout the Central Coast located in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria.

“Our success and growth, driven by our excellent agents and brokers, has led us to the opening of our Santa Maria Office," said owner Wes Burk. "We are proud to say we are the largest, most productive independent firm on the Central Coast. We are here to serve your needs with the most knowledgeable and service-oriented agents.” 

Patterson Realty is a select group of the top agents collaborating for the benefit of their clients. Experience the Patterson difference.

Lisa Gilbert is the general manager of Patterson Realty.

