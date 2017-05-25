Patti Cook, Courtney Kidd-Kadlubek Win East Beach “AA”; Holden Plock, Adam Kanold Take “B” Title

Beach Volleyball

Patti Cook continued her winning ways as a player, as she combined with Courtney Kidd-Kadlubek and captured the California Beach Volleyball Association’s Santa Barbara Women’s “AA” Tournament last weekend at East Beach.

The local players earned their “AAA” beach ratings.

Cook and Kidd-Kadlubek defeated Lauren Lanesey and Caroline Schafer in the final. Lanesey is a Cal State Long Beach recruit and Schafer is a Cal commit.

Cook, the women’s volleyball coach at Westmont, was recently named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table College Coach of the Year. She led Westmont to 32 straight wins, a 34-2 record and a quarterfinal berth at the NAIA National Championships.

Kidd-Kadlubek is a former Santa Barbara High star.

In the Santa Barbara Men’s “B” Tournament, the local team of former Santa Barbara High standout Holden Ploch and Adam Kanold defeated Jason Book and Jason Gilbert in the final to earn their “A” ratings on the beach.

The CBVA tournaments at East Beach were sponsored by Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company.

