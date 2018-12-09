Patti Cook Steps Down as Westmont Volleyball Coach

Patti Cook, head coach of Westmont's volleyball team, has announced her resignation, the school announced Sunday.

“Between her time as a player, assistant coach and head coach, she has poured more time, effort and talent into this program than anyone else," said Westmont athletic director Dave Odell. "Patti has put an indelible mark on Westmont Volleyball's successful history.

Cook leaves Westmont with the best volleyball coaching record in school history, having won 74.5 percent of her games (190 of 255).

“While we will miss Patti’s competitiveness and leadership, she leaves the program in great shape," Odell said. "We have an amazing group of returning players with solid leaders to carry on the winning tradition. We will immediately begin a search for Patti’s replacement."

In eight seasons as head coach, Cook guided the Warriors to two Golden State Athletic Conference regular season titles (2016 and 2017) and a GSAC Tournament championship (2017). She was twice named the GSAC Coach of the Year (2016 and 2017). The program made its third straight trip to the NAIA National Championships this fall and the fifth during Cook's tenure.

"This program has meant the world to me. It is a very difficult decision to step away," said Cook. "It became clear to me just this past season that my family needs me to be more fully present. I have really enjoyed coaching at Westmont. For the near future, however, I am going to see my kids through their growing up years.

"Westmont has been a huge part of my identity for the past 18 years," continued Cook. "I started as a player in 2000, then I became an assistant coach in 2004 as soon as I graduated. I became a head coach in 2011. I haven't stepped away from Westmont Volleyball since 2000. Every single fall has been dedicated to this team and everything I could possibly do to help the program go as far as it can and help the program be the best it can be. My experience in coaching has helped me become a better friend, a better mom and a better wife."

Under her tutelage, Westmont players have been recognized as NAIA All-Americans four times and named to the All-GSAC Team 21 times. Individual awards given to her players include four GSAC Players of the Year, three GSAC Freshman of the Year and one GSAC Libero of the Year. NAIA and GSAC Scholar-Athlete recognition has been granted 17 times to members of her team.

This year, two of her student-athletes received prestigious national awards. Libby Dahlberg was honored as the NAIA Leroy Walker Champions of Character Award and Cassidy Rea was selected as the NAIA A. O. Duer Scholarship Award.