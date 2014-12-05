Friday, June 22 , 2018, 9:24 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Patti Jacquemain to Give Maritime Museum Talk Titled ‘An Artist’s Mosaic of Fascinating Wildlife’

By Dennis Schuett for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | December 5, 2014 | 2:43 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will host a "Heads and Tales" lecture by Patti Jacquemain titled "An Artist’s Mosaic of Fascinating Wildlife from the Mountains to the Sea" on Thursday, Jan. 15 at the museum, 113 Harbor Way in Santa Barbara.

A members-only reception will begin at 6:15 p.m., followed by the lecture at 7 p.m.

The cost is free for museum members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, click here or call 805.962.8404 x115.

The lecture series is sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and Silvio Di Loreto.

It has long been Jacquemain’s hope that through her words and art she can play a role in the recognition, protection and conservation of the plight of our disappearing wildlife in today’s world. From the Channel Islands’ extinct pygmy mammoth and the great grizzly bear that once roamed the mainland, to the soaring giant California condor, the Santa Barbara region has been blessed with a great variety and abundance of wildlife both past and present. This diversity has greatly inspired Jacquemain throughout her career as a woodblock artist and mosaicist.

Jacquemain grew up on a ranch in Santa Barbara and attended local schools. She received a scholarship from the Chouinard Art Institute in Los Angeles but later transferred to UC Santa Barbara, where she received her bachelor's and master's degrees in fine art.

As an artist, Jacquemain has had many one-woman shows of her original woodblock prints across the country and her work is found in numerous collections. Her images have been distributed internationally through the publication of greeting cards and calendars by UNICEF, Pomegranate Press and the Sierra Club, and locally through Mission Creek Studios and Chaucer’s Bookstore. She is the author and illustrator of three art books, Sweet Seasons: Santa Barbara in Time and Color, Wild Birds of the West and a children’s book, Journey of the Great Bear.

Jacquemain has installed her mosaic art in Santa Barbara’s Cottage Hospital, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, First Presbyterian Church and Creekspirit (a private mosaic garden in Mission Canyon), among other public and private collections.

Jacquemain founded the Wildling Art Museum in 1997, now located in Solvang, and the Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation in Santa Barbara in 2002. Both organizations are devoted to the preservation of the environment and wildlife through art.

— Dennis Schuett is a marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 

