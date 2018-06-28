Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 4:23 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Patti LaBelle Brings Soul Sounds to Chumash Resort

By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | June 28, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle, the soulful soprano noted for her vocal power, range and emotive delivery, is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, July 27. Tickets for the show are $75, $85 and $95.

With a career that has spanned more than 50 years and more than 50 million records sold worldwide, LaBelle has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Apollo Theater Hall of Fame and Songwriters' Hall of Fame.

In 2005, the World Music Awards recognized her years in the music business by presenting her with the Legend Award.

LaBelle began her career in the early 1960s as lead singer and front woman of Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles.

Following the group's name change to Labelle in the early ’70s, they released the iconic disco song "Lady Marmalade” and later became the first African-American vocal group to land the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

The group eventually split in 1976 and LaBelle went on to launch her solo career.

She signed a solo contract with Epic Records in 1977 and released her critically acclaimed, self-titled debut album, which included the career-defining song “You Are My Friend.”

Other singles that contributed to her mainstream success include “If Only You Knew,” “New Attitude” and “Stir It Up,” with the latter two crossing over to pop audiences and becoming radio staples.

In 1986, LaBelle released her best-selling solo album to date, “Winner in You.” This album included track “On My Own,” the iconic duet with soul master Michael McDonald, which reached the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She later won a Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her 1991 album, “Burnin',” followed by a second Grammy for her live album “Live! One Night Only.”

Her success extended as an actress with a notable role in the film, A Soldier's Story, and in TV shows A Different World and American Horror Story: Freak Show. In 1992, LaBelle starred in her own TV sitcom, Out All Night.

A decade later, she hosted her own lifestyle TV show, Living It Up with Patti LaBelle. In 2015, LaBelle took part in Dancing with the Stars.
 
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 

