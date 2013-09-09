Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:57 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Patti Teel, Chris Janeway Join Jodi House Board

By Eryn Eckert for Jodi House | September 9, 2013 | 2:44 p.m.

 

Patti Teel
Patti Teel

Patti Teel and Chris Janeway have joined the Board of Directors at Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.

Teel is director of community relations at Senior Helpers, a home care agency in Santa Barbara; and is also the author of The Floppy Sleep Game book and audio program, an award-winning audio series that helps children to relax, de stress and fall asleep.

Additionally, Teel is a columnist for the Montecito Journal, and has her own radio show focusing on senior related issues, Young at Heart Radio.

Janeway is a local financial advisor with PlanMember Securities-Santa Barbara Financial Group and works closely with local school districts and many nonprofit organizations. He attended UC Berkeley, where he was a member of the football team and met his wife, Katy.

Janeway went to high school in Santa Barbara and has been an active community volunteer for many years. He focuses much of his time in the community on programs benefiting local youth. He and his family founded Katie's FUNd at Alpha Resource Center in 2003.

He is an active volunteer, focusing on youth financial literacy, with Partners in Education and sits on the board of The First Tee-Central Coast. In 2011, the Pacific Coast Business Times named Chris one of "40 under 40" in the Tri-Counties.

Chris Janeway
Chris Janeway

Away from his office, Janeway is an avid golfer, and he and Katy enjoy spending time with their new son, Brennan.

Jodi House is a community-based nonprofit serving survivors of stroke, aneurism, traumatic and acquired brain injuries. It provides an activity-based, peer-driven day program, consisting of both structured and unstructured activities. Support groups, communication skills, exercise, music, art, Spanish language, job skills, community outings and educational presentations are all designed to help brain injury survivors strengthen their physical and cognitive skills in an empowering, community-based environment.

Jodi House also links survivors and their families to various agencies that support mental wellness, continued medical care and rehabilitation, and to social services and education programs.

— Eryn Eckert is executive director of Jodi House.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 