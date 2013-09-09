Patti Teel, Chris Janeway Join Jodi House Board

Patti Teel and Chris Janeway have joined the Board of Directors at Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.

Teel is director of community relations at Senior Helpers, a home care agency in Santa Barbara; and is also the author of The Floppy Sleep Game book and audio program, an award-winning audio series that helps children to relax, de stress and fall asleep.

Additionally, Teel is a columnist for the Montecito Journal, and has her own radio show focusing on senior related issues, Young at Heart Radio.

Janeway is a local financial advisor with PlanMember Securities-Santa Barbara Financial Group and works closely with local school districts and many nonprofit organizations. He attended UC Berkeley, where he was a member of the football team and met his wife, Katy.

Janeway went to high school in Santa Barbara and has been an active community volunteer for many years. He focuses much of his time in the community on programs benefiting local youth. He and his family founded Katie's FUNd at Alpha Resource Center in 2003.

He is an active volunteer, focusing on youth financial literacy, with Partners in Education and sits on the board of The First Tee-Central Coast. In 2011, the Pacific Coast Business Times named Chris one of "40 under 40" in the Tri-Counties.

Away from his office, Janeway is an avid golfer, and he and Katy enjoy spending time with their new son, Brennan.

Jodi House is a community-based nonprofit serving survivors of stroke, aneurism, traumatic and acquired brain injuries. It provides an activity-based, peer-driven day program, consisting of both structured and unstructured activities. Support groups, communication skills, exercise, music, art, Spanish language, job skills, community outings and educational presentations are all designed to help brain injury survivors strengthen their physical and cognitive skills in an empowering, community-based environment.

Jodi House also links survivors and their families to various agencies that support mental wellness, continued medical care and rehabilitation, and to social services and education programs.

— Eryn Eckert is executive director of Jodi House.