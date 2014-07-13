Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 3:07 pm | Fair with Haze 72º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Patty Bryant Races to Finish in Colorado’s Grueling Hardrock 100 Endurance Run

By Bob Zeman, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | July 13, 2014 | 8:30 p.m.

Ultra runner Patty Bryant of Santa Barbara finished 91st in the 22nd Hardrock 100 Endurance Run held over the weekend in Silverton, Colo. This 100-mile run is at an average elevation of 11,000 feet and seven of the top 15 runners in the world ran in the race, climbing mountains and fording streams to get to the finish line.

More than 1,200 runners applied and only 140 were accepted to compete in what many believe is the toughest ultra run in the country. In addition to elevation and streams, the challenges include running at night, lightning storms and north-facing slopes with snowpack.

Bryant prepared. In addition to her training schedule of long runs, she found volunteers to crew for her and other runners to pace her the last 50 miles. And she filled drop bags of special foods and equipment for pick up at one of the six aid stations. There were 13 aid stations in all dispensing small refreshments.

The course is a loop out of Silverton, going through Telluride, Ouray and Lake City before returning to Silverton. In between is 67,894 feet of elevation gain and loss. The high point is Handies Peak at 14, 048 feet, with other passes at more than 13,000 feet.

Just to run the race, Bryant had to qualify with a fast finish in the Leadville 100 and to win a lottery. Of the 140 entries, only 100 finished in less than 48 hours, the cutoff time.

The tendency to quit can be overwhelming. At Grouse Gulch aid station at mile 59, there are two ways to go: several thousand feet up or several thousand feet down in one of the vehicles beckoning to those too exhausted or mentally unable to continue. The 30-minute drive into town where a warm bed and hot shower is mighty tempting.

— Bob Zeman is a local freelance writer.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 