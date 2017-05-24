DeDominic, Schneider Are Leadership Honorees

Patty DeDominic, International Women's Festivals founder, and Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider have been named the 2017 Women of Achievement Award winners by the Association for Women in Communications, Santa Barbara Chapter.

For the past 10 years, the Association for Women in Communications, Santa Barbara Chapter (AWC-SB) has championed the advancement of women by recognizing excellence in leadership.

The 2017 Women of Achievement Award winners embody this year’s theme, Inspirational Women Leaders: Communication, Empowerment, Outcomes, with their strong guidance skills.

Schneider and DeDominic will receive their awards during a luncheon Friday, June 9, at El Paseo Restaurant in Santa Barbara.

Following the tradition of recent years, Poet Laureate Emeritus Perie Longo will present poems especially composed for the inspiring pair.

Schneider has served at Santa Barbara City Hall since 2004, first on the City Council; she will finish her second term as mayor at the end of this year. Schneider strives to connect local government with the business community and nonprofits.

Prior to her elected office, she volunteered in leadership roles as commissioner for the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, president of the SB Women’s Political Committee, and president of the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association.

“Leadership is not dominance; it’s a willing collaboration,” Schneider said. “I look to leaders who balance a strong public stand to move something forward with creating opportunities for others to use their expertise and shine in the spotlight.”

Schneider honed her communication skills as a human resources management consultant. She earned her BA from Skidmore College and her professional designation in human resources management from UCSB Extension.

DeDominic praised Schneider for her advocacy and tireless leadership of our beautiful city: “She is diplomatic and dignified, yet playful, which is pretty hard to find in one leader,” DeDominic said.

DeDominic also developed skills as a communicator through her work in human resources. In 1979, she founded PDQ Personnel Services, Inc., and later acquired CT Engineering, that grew into a key staffing agency. She sold those businesses in 2006.

Capitalizing on more than two decades of success, she currently operates DeDominic & Associates, a specialized business consulting firm that offers professional services to enterprise builders and philanthropists.

“I invest in every one of my clients,” DeDominic said. “It may not be money but it's an emotional and psychic investment. If I can't illuminate things for a client, and I observe them on a difficult trajectory, it's actually painful for me.”

That kind of passion extends to DeDominic’s 20-plus years volunteering in the nonprofit world.

She’s contributed her services to the National Association of Women Business Owners, the Chambers of Commerce, and SCORE, as well as global organizations like the Jane Goodall Institute and Direct Relief International.

In 2007 she launched the International Women's Festivals to celebrate women around the world in conjunction with International Women's Day.

Tickets for the Women of Achievement Awards luncheon are $55 for AWC-SB members, $75 for nonmembers. Those who purchase a table of eight for $750 will also receive a half-page, black-and-white ad in the event program.

For information on sponsoring the event, contact Dr. Minette Riordan, [email protected], or 469-585-3615.

Women leaders who’ve received the Women of Achievement Award in the past include:

Former Rep. Lois Capps, Dr. Nancy Leffert, Marianne Partridge, Marsha Bailey, Paula Lopez, Perie Longo, Lynda Weinman, Starshine Roshell, Catherine Remak and Sara Miller McCune.

AWC-SB provides access to role models in the communication fields as well as professional development for their members. For more information, visit http://awcsb.org.

— Lisa Angle for Association for Women in Communications, Santa Barbara.