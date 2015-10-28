Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 4:30 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Patty DeDominic Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award by President Obama

By Emily Webb for Patty DeDominic | October 28, 2015 | 8:17 a.m.

Patty DeDominic

Patty DeDominic, CEO of the business consulting firm DeDominic & Associates, received a Lifetime Achievement Award from President Barack Obama Oct. 16, 2015.

DeDominic was presented with the award for her life-long commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service.

In his letter to DeDominic, President Obama said, “your volunteer service demonstrates the kind of commitment to your country that moves America a step closer to its great promise.” 

President Obama thanked DeDominic for her devotion to service and for doing “all she can to shape a better tomorrow for our great nation.”

The President’s Volunteer Service Award is one of the highest honors — presidential recognition.

As a recipient of the award, DeDominic accepts her duty to not only continue a life of service and encourage others to follow in her footsteps but also to extend her service-minded values outside of her volunteer work as an honorable and respectable citizen.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award is an initiative of the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) and is administered by Points of Light.  

With a shared mission of inspiring more to answer the call to service, the PVSA celebrates the impact we can all make in bettering our communities and world.

DeDominic was also honored by the National Association of Women Business Owners with the Susan Hager Legacy Award earlier this month and Oct. 25, she will be presented with the Inspirique Award in Santa Barbara.

To speak to DeDominic about her volunteer leadership or to get involved in NAWBO, the International Women’s Festivals or TVSB, please contact 805.565.9967.

Emily Webb is the operations and enrollment administrator at DeDominic & Associates.

 
