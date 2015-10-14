Patty DeDominic Honored with the NAWBO Susan Hager Award

Advice

The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) honored the lifetime achievements of Patty DeDominic at its 40th anniversary celebration with one of its most prestigious awards, the Susan Hager Legacy Award.

Jen Earle, CEO of NAWBO, said, “The award celebrates the accomplishments and contributions of exemplary women who have led the way in women’s business community and for building a legacy for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

"Every year, NAWBO is proud to present hall of fame awards to some of the most dynamic and significant women business owners and advocates in the U.S.," Earle said. "Every honoree is a trailblazer in her own right and reflects the legacy of power and success of the women’s business community at large.”

Susan Hager was one of the most visionary and dedicated founders and presidents of NAWBO.

Darla Beggs, past chair, presented the award to Patty quoting Hager by saying, “Get a seat at the table or build your own table, and make sure to include other women at that table.”

The NAWBO national board of directors and 600 audience members congratulated Patty ​DeDominic for building her table and welcoming pioneering women visionaries to take a seat with her.

The award is for the year 2015 and was presented in San Antonio Sept. 28, 2015.

— Emily Webb is the operations and enrollment manager for DeDominic & Associates.