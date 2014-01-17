Patty Santiago Joins Board for CASA of Santa Barbara County

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, a nonprofit organization that trains and supports volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the dependency court system, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patty Santiago to its Board of Directors.

“Patty is an excellent addition to our board of directors,” said Anthony Papa, board president. “Her passion for education and dedication to strengthening the minds of our children is evident. I believe she will help us further enhance the future of the children we serve.”

Santiago joins the CASA board of directors after retiring from a long career in education. Originally from Wisconsin, Santiago attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated from Carroll College.

She has been a resident of Santa Barbara for more than 30 years after moving here to attend the teaching credential program at UCSB. She taught at Franklin and Peabody schools in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista School in Goleta.

After many years of teaching, she returned to UCSB for a Master of Arts in Educational Administration. She then served as an assistant principal at Peabody and La Cumbre Junior High School and principal at Washington School in Santa Barbara. The past seven years she was the principal at La Patera School in Goleta.

Santiago’s many years of working with children was one of her motivating factors for joining the CASA board.

In addition to serving on the CASA board, Santiago has worked with the United for Literacy Committee at the United Way. She also volunteers at Dos Pueblos High School working with senior English AP students.

“Patty is a joy to work with. Her enthusiasm for helping children and experience in the education system is a significant contribution to our agency," said Kim Colby Davis, executive director of CASA.

The mission of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County is to assure a safe, permanent, nurturing home for every abused and/or neglected child by providing a highly trained volunteer to advocate for them in the court system.

Each year, more than 600 children in our community are dependents of the court because they have been abused or neglected and their home is determined to be unsafe for them. CASA for Children recruits and trains volunteers from the community to act as advocates on behalf of children. Last year, 263 volunteers advocated for 319 children in Santa Barbara County. For more information, contact Tara Gross at 805.739.9102 x2595 or [email protected].

— Tara Gross is an outreach coordinator for CASA of Santa Barbara County.