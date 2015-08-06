Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:26 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Patxi’s Pizza Hosting Fundraiser for United Way of Santa Barbara County

By Amy Bernstein for United Way of Santa Barbara County | August 6, 2015 | 1:12 p.m.

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) invites members of the community to enjoy pizza, salads and more at Patxi’s Pizza on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Patxi’s will donate 10 percent of the entire day’s sales, dine-in, take-out, delivery and catering orders to support UWSBC programs. 

Since 1923, UWSBC has served Santa Barbara County community through fundraising, volunteer development, and its own unique initiatives that involve dozens of local non-profit and public sector agencies.

Last year, UWSBC launched the United Learning Center (ULC), a unique, highly interactive and individually calibrated tutoring program which offers instruction in literacy and arithmetic and offers homework help and test preparation for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. 

Please show your support for United Way of Santa Barbara County by dining in or taking out at Patxi’s Pizza on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Patxi's is located at 515 State Street in Santa Barbara. It is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

To order online, visit www.patxispizza.com. For more information, please call 805.965.8591 or email [email protected].  

About United Way of Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has the unique and positive vision that “in our community, everyone has a hopeful future.” 

UWSBC’s local community driven Power of Partnership priorities help children, families and seniors with a focus on education, income and health.

For more information, please visit http://www.unitedwaysb.org/.

—Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing United Way of Santa Barbara County.

 
