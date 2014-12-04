Patxi’s Pizza Opening Next Week on State Street in Santa Barbara

Partners Francisco "Patxi" Azpiroz and William Freeman are pleased to announce the much-anticipated opening of Santa Barbara's newest dining destination, Patxi's Pizza (pronounced PAH-cheese), at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 515 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Patxi's Pizza is best known for its authentic signature deep dish pizza baked in a traditional slow rotating oven. It was named by Esquire magazine as one of the "Top 10 Life Changing Pizzas."

The Santa Barbara restaurant also offers a light and crispy Italian-style thin pizza, featuring imported Italian Double Zero flour and baked to perfection in a 900-degree imported Italian oven. A thin gluten-free crust is available as well.

"The spark for creating Patxi's started 10 years ago in my apartment kitchen, baking pizza in an old Wedgewood oven," Azpiroz said. "We still make each pizza by hand and to order using the finest and freshest ingredients. We hope that Santa Barbara enjoys our pizzas as much as we enjoy making them!"

In addition to the pizzas, fresh salads and shareable appetizers round out the menu along. There is also a large selection of local craft beer and wine, including 20 beers on tap.

Patxi's is proud to feature all-natural meats and the freshest produce, locally sourced and organic when possible including Zoe's All-Natural meats, Fra' Mani Salumi Nostrano and smoked pancetta, Creminelli prosciutto cotto, fresh whole milk mozzarella, herbed ricotta, Point Reyes blue cheese and Daiya vegan cheese.

Delivery is available as well by ordering online by clicking here.

Not to be overshadowed by a passion for pizza, Patxi's also strives to be active in its communities. Through its 52 Weeks of Giving program, Patxi's donates a portion of its profits to local nonprofit organizations dedicated to education and children's health and welfare. To date, the company has donated more than $500,000 to partnering organizations.

Patxi's Pizza in Santa Barbara will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, click here or call 805.564.4888.

— Jim Howard is a marketing coordinator for Patxi's Pizza.