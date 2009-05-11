Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 3:09 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: Borrowing Your Way Out of Debt

This loan repayment plan is unlikely to succeed

By Paul Burri | May 11, 2009 | 1:44 a.m.

One day several years ago, one of my employees came to me with a not-unusual request — he needed to borrow some money. I was always willing to do that if the amount was reasonable, the reason for the loan was also reasonable, and there was some plan for repayment. In this case, the amount was $350 (although getting close to my mental threshold) and the repayment plan of $50 per week was also reasonable. But when I asked the reason for the loan, I began to have some doubts.

Paul Burri
Paul Burri

His reason for the loan? To pay his rent.

Now you need to know a little bit more about the situation. The employee was one of the highest paid and his wife was also working — although not for me. The employee also had a “moonlight” job so I could not fault him for being lazy or for not trying. However, he did have two late-model vehicles and one of his daughters was driving an almost-new car that he was paying for. And there were several other areas of his personal finances where he was way over his head and had bought stuff he really couldn’t afford. (He couldn’t pay his rent but he did have a a monster hi-def LCD television set.)

So how did I respond to his loan request? As I usually do; I told him I’d think about it and get back to him the next day. Sure enough, he was promptly back in my office the next morning. By then I had my lecture ready.

I said, “Vincent, I will give you the loan but I expect you to pay it back exactly as promised and that it will be the last loan you should ever expect from me.” Then I continued, “You cannot borrow your way out of debt, which is exactly what you are trying to do. You are borrowing from me to pay someone else and if you continue buying stuff you can’t afford, you will end up borrowing from someone else to pay me.”

The sequel to the story? After three weeks of keeping to his payback commitment, he “forgot” to pay me the $50 on the fourth week. After that, it was an almost weekly game for me to get my payment although he did eventually pay me back in full. Probably because he borrowed the money from someone else.

Somehow this reminds me of the Detroit automobile industry. You, too?

(A few months after finally paying me back, Vincent quit to go work for another local company for a few dollars more per week. So much for loyalty.)

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business but he is a small business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 