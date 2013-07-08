Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:23 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: Actually, There Are Such Things as Dumb Questions

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | @BronxPaul | July 8, 2013 | 5:01 p.m.

The dumbest thing I ever heard — well, almost the dumbest — was from an instructor who, at the beginning of his class, said, “There are no dumb questions.” Well, of course there are. I watched a TV news broadcast the other day about a car that fell into a sink hole in Cleveland. They played a recording of the call to the 9-1-1 operator and it went something like this:

“9-1-1 What is your emergency?”

“A car just fell into a huge sinkhole at the corner of Seventh and Dearborn and there is a person trapped inside.”

“What kind of car is it?”

What kind of car is it? Does it really matter what kind of car it is? If it’s a Ford will you send a different kind of rescue squad?

Another time, this happened to me. I noticed a dog left in a car with the windows rolled up on a hot day. I went to the local sheriff’s station in the town of Magalia, where I was living at the time, to report the situation. Was it an emergency? Well, not unless the dog was left there for another half-hour or so.

The people at the sheriff’s station handed me a form to fill out. I did so and handed it back to them. They immediately handed it back to me because I hadn’t answered one of the questions: What is your date of birth?

I asked the man, “If I’m reporting an emergency, do you really need to know when I was born?”

He shrugged. “I didn’t create the form,” he said.

(In the meantime, the dog was still trapped in the car.)

Whenever I am in a lecture or an adult-ed class, my hand is always one of the first to go up when we get to the Q&A part of the program. And often, afterward, people frequently come up to me and thank me for asking a question they were too timid to ask. I am sure that whatever question you have on your mind, there are several others in the audience who have the same question but hesitate because it might be a “dumb question.”

So the next time someone tells you that there is no such thing as a dumb question, do not believe him.

And from now on, please ask only smart questions.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer, guerrilla marketer and iconoclast. He is available to local organizations for speaking engagements and to local businesses for business consulting and/or mentoring. Contact him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), follow him on Twitter: @BronxPaul, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 