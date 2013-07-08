Paul Burri: Actually, There Are Such Things as Dumb Questions

The dumbest thing I ever heard — well, almost the dumbest — was from an instructor who, at the beginning of his class, said, “There are no dumb questions.” Well, of course there are. I watched a TV news broadcast the other day about a car that fell into a sink hole in Cleveland. They played a recording of the call to the 9-1-1 operator and it went something like this:

“9-1-1 What is your emergency?”

“A car just fell into a huge sinkhole at the corner of Seventh and Dearborn and there is a person trapped inside.”

“What kind of car is it?”

What kind of car is it? Does it really matter what kind of car it is? If it’s a Ford will you send a different kind of rescue squad?

Another time, this happened to me. I noticed a dog left in a car with the windows rolled up on a hot day. I went to the local sheriff’s station in the town of Magalia, where I was living at the time, to report the situation. Was it an emergency? Well, not unless the dog was left there for another half-hour or so.

The people at the sheriff’s station handed me a form to fill out. I did so and handed it back to them. They immediately handed it back to me because I hadn’t answered one of the questions: What is your date of birth?

I asked the man, “If I’m reporting an emergency, do you really need to know when I was born?”

He shrugged. “I didn’t create the form,” he said.

(In the meantime, the dog was still trapped in the car.)

Whenever I am in a lecture or an adult-ed class, my hand is always one of the first to go up when we get to the Q&A part of the program. And often, afterward, people frequently come up to me and thank me for asking a question they were too timid to ask. I am sure that whatever question you have on your mind, there are several others in the audience who have the same question but hesitate because it might be a “dumb question.”

So the next time someone tells you that there is no such thing as a dumb question, do not believe him.

And from now on, please ask only smart questions.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer, guerrilla marketer and iconoclast. He is available to local organizations for speaking engagements and to local businesses for business consulting and/or mentoring. Contact him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , follow him on Twitter: @BronxPaul, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.