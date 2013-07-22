Paul Burri: When You’re a Hammer, Every Problem Looks Like a Nail

Someone once told me that if I knew someone who was a bricklayer, the chances were extremely high that he had a brick wall around his house. It was also a pretty safe bet that he had a brick patio, a brick fireplace, a brick barbecue — and maybe even a brick commode.

Chances are also pretty good that if you are a chiropractor, you will look at most ailments as being curable by means of an “adjustment.” When we have a talent or a skill in a particular field, it is highly likely that we solve almost all of our problems with that talent as a starting point. Thus the aphorism, “When you’re a hammer, every problem looks like a nail.”

I have been having an ongoing criticism of the latest marketing misconception — especially prevalent among new start-up businesses. Frequently, the first advice these people get is, “Create your own website so that people will see what you are offering.” What follows is that the person spends money to have a website designed and installed on the Internet. Then he or she sits back and waits for the phone to ring.

I want to make it clear from the start that I believe in having a website.

I also believe that the positioning or ranking of one’s website is important. What is the point of having a website if you are on page 47 of a Google search where no one will see you? Search engine optimization, or SEO, is the “science” of improving the ranking of one’s website, and there are literally thousands of companies willing and able to do that. (I often wonder if all of them are on page one of a Google search.)

But I think the first thing that should be considered when someone is considering a new business is the feasibility of that business idea. If someone were to ask my opinion about the feasibility of, say, an anvil repair business or an ostrich grooming service, I probably wouldn’t be too optimistic. I seriously doubt that there are too many customers who have an anvil that needs to be repaired. Ditto about people who need to have their ostrich groomed or manicured.

So if I’m right about that, perhaps spending money on an anvil repair web site may not be a great idea - not to mention buying equipment and renting a storefront. Worse yet would be spending more money on SEO to ensure that the website was on page one of a Google search. If there is no need for the service or product, how will its great ranking on the top of page one do any good?

Recently I had the privilege to sit in on a counseling session between a local SEO expert and a client who owns a business that provides a technical inspection service doing somewhat arcane testing for various environmental hazards. It is an important service, especially in the construction of new buildings, and in many cases it is required by real estate law. But it is a service that is used only by homeowners when certain rare environmental problems seem to be occurring. If so, testing and subsequent mitigation may be required.

Not surprisingly, the SEO expert’s primary advice was that the client’s site needed work to improve its ranking. (Keep in mind the hammer/nail aphorism.) Also, remember here that I agree that ranking (or SEO) is important. My problem with the advice was that there was little or no concern about the content of the client’s site. The expert even said at one point, “The only thing I care about is ranking.” I should mention here that, in my opinion, the site needed work to improve its attractiveness, its readability and its focus.

Then, near the end of the consultation, the SEO expert, in answer to the client’s question, recommended that the use of Groupon be seriously considered.

Here’s my understanding of Groupon and how it works. A business offers a discount coupon for something it is selling or promoting, and there is a tie-in with groups such as Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest or any of the other social media groups with the hope that those people will forward the coupon to their friends and that the offer will “go viral.” To me, that’s a great idea if you are a restaurant, a night club, a specialty clothing store, a day spa or a yoga studio, just to name a few. But a Groupon for a highly specialized, technical service that is surely not an impulse sort of purchase? Apparently in the mind of this particular SEO expert, if Groupon works, it works for everything.

Therefore, I submit a few other Groupons that should also work:

This week only!

Funerals at a discount.

Buy one, get one free.

Let’s go viral with this!

This week’s Groupon special

Anvil repair

15% off

20% off to all Groupees

Colonoscopies

Come in today for a free consultation

Special this week only

Condom repair while you wait

100% money-back guarantee

Etc, etc, etc. I repeat: When you’re a hammer, every problem looks like a nail.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer, guerrilla marketer and iconoclast. He is available to local organizations for speaking engagements and to local businesses for business consulting and/or mentoring. Contact him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , follow him on Twitter: @BronxPaul, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.