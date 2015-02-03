Paul Casey Begins Tenure as Santa Barbara City Administrator

The Santa Barbara City Council welcomed Paul Casey as the new city administrator on Tuesday, when he officially began in the job that will have him managing a $277 million budget.

Casey was chosen for the position after a nationwide search was conducted following former City Manager Jim Armstrong's retirement announcement.

Nearly 40 people applied for the job, but it was announced in January that Casey had been chosen for the position.

He has worked for the city for 17 years, including as assistant city administrator and community development director.

"I really appreciate the opportunity," Casey said during last week's City Council meeting. "We have a lot of issues to face, but I am thrilled and I am excited, and I will do my best."

In his new job, Casey will be making $240,625 a year with benefits and his compensation will be reviewed annually, a staff report said.

He will also be granted a moving expense allowance for household goods and furniture of up to $5,000 to allow him to move to within city limits within a year.

The salary range change was approved with little fanfare on Tuesday, though one public speaker said Casey receives about as much as the county CEO in salary though the city is a smaller entity to manage.

County CEO Mona Miysato was offered $230,000 when she was hired in 2013, and managed an $815 million budget that year.

The city conducted a compensation survey, the results of which said that the current total compensation for the position was below that of similar positions in other cities.

On Tuesday, the council voted to establish a salary range for Casey's position, which would allow for a raise for a more seasoned administrator and also a lower salary if a new administrator is appointed at a lower entry level.

The salary range for the job would be $17,568.78 to $21,355 per month, or $210,825 to $256,260 per year.

"This would align the city’s maximum total compensation for this position with the median for the labor market," the staff report said.

