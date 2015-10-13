Paul Edmund Schulte of Arizona, 1929-2015

Posted on October 13, 2015 | 6:29 a.m.

Source: Joan Bolton

Paul Edmund Schulte of Sun City West, Arizona, who frequently visited his daughter and her family in Goleta, passed away Oct. 3, 2015, at the age of 86.

Paul was born July 1, 1929, in Riverside, California, to Franz and Helen (Belsheim) Schulte.

He grew up in Riverside, as well as several Army Air Corps bases where his father served as a colonel during World War II. He attended Newport Harbor High School and graduated from Riverside Poly High School.

Paul then attended Riverside City College, where he played on the tennis and baseball teams. He transferred to and graduated from Claremont Men’s College (now Claremont McKenna College) with a degree in business economics.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952. After shipping off to Ford Ord for basic training, he returned in June to marry the former Cynthia Bell in Little Bridges Hall at Pomona College.

The newlyweds moved to Oberammergau, Germany, where Paul trained as a Russian interpreter during the start of the Cold War. Their first child, Bruce, was born in Munich.

The family of three returned home to California. Paul was a top salesman of apartment buildings, business machines and insurance for large firms in Los Angeles County and briefly owned both a restaurant and a bar in Orange County. During this time he and Cynthia had two more children, Deborah and Joan.

By 1964, Paul owned his own insurance agency and the family relocated to Norco, where they had room to have horses. At that time Paul was drawn to teaching, and he became a popular science teacher for the rest of his career.

Paul taught at Corona Junior High School; Norco Senior High School, where he also coached the track team; Harbor Day School in Newport Beach; and Anaheim High School, where he chaired the science department.

In teaching and in how he lived, Paul encouraged all around him "to see the wonder.”

Throughout his life, Paul excelled at athletics. Along with tennis and baseball, he loved bodysurfing with his brothers Franz and Gerald at Orange County beaches in the 1940s and 1950s, and with his son Bruce in the following decades.

Paul loved his family, students, nature, music, riding horses with his children, and sailing from many Southern California harbors from San Diego to Catalina to Ventura in sailboats he owned and maintained.

Paul and Cynthia traveled across the West, dredging for gold in Northern California and Oregon, and collecting Western art and sculpture. Paul often was absorbed in making stained glass windows of birds and nature, and in playing his sultry tenor saxophone from sheet music and by ear.

In their later years, Paul’s restless spirit and sense of adventure resulted in numerous moves, from Sedona, Arizona, to Oxnard Shores, Miwuk Village near Sonora, Eureka Springs in Arkansas and finally back to Arizona, where his most recent home was in Sun City West.

Paul’s energetic, influential, humorous and lively presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He leaves behind his best friend and loving wife of 63 years, Cynthia; three children, Bruce Schulte (Karen) of Arkansas, Deborah Britt (Gardner) of Santa Rosa, California, and Joan Bolton (Tom) of Goleta; nine grandchildren, Megan Reynolds (Cory), Camille Scarff (Reid), Vanessa Schulte, Spencer Schulte, David Britt (Pany), Travis Britt (Lauren), Elise Britt, Laura Sentgeorge (Ryker), and Timmy Bolton; five great-grandchildren; and his brother, Franz Schulte (Sandy).

Paul was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Dorothy Schulte of Riverside, and his sister and brother-in-law, Josephine and Bud Johnson of Hacienda Heights.

Services will be private. Paul will rest at Olivewood Memorial Park in Riverside with the many Schultes who preceded him.

Donations may be made to the Glendale, Arizona, Corps of the Salvation Army.