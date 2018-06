Posted on December 30, 2016 | 8:44 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Paul Eugene Robillard, 84, of Santa Barbara, died Dec. 27, 2016.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. Raphael's Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Vincent De Paul, or the Braille Institute.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.