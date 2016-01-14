Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:43 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Paul Greco’s Employment Ends With Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 14, 2016 | 5:39 p.m.

North County senior prosecutor Paul Greco’s employment with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office ends Friday, officials announced. 

“Since this is a personnel matter, no further information may be released,” District Attorney Joyce Dudley said in the brief written statement released Thursday afternoon

In December, Dudley announced that then-Chief Deputy District Attorney Greco was placed on leave from his job, as rumors circulated about his absence. 

Greco was appointed in December 2014 to chief deputy district attorney to oversee the North County litigation operations.

Prior to that assignment, Greco managed the Lompoc branch. 

He was hired by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office in 2010.

“Both Chief Deputy District Attorney Mag Nicola and Acting Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Covello, each with decades of experience as prosecutors, continue to supervise the District Attorney’s North County offices,” Dudley’s statement said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 