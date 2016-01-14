Paul Greco’s Employment Ends With Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office

North County senior prosecutor Paul Greco’s employment with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office ends Friday, officials announced.

“Since this is a personnel matter, no further information may be released,” District Attorney Joyce Dudley said in the brief written statement released Thursday afternoon

In December, Dudley announced that then-Chief Deputy District Attorney Greco was placed on leave from his job, as rumors circulated about his absence.

Greco was appointed in December 2014 to chief deputy district attorney to oversee the North County litigation operations.

Prior to that assignment, Greco managed the Lompoc branch.

He was hired by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office in 2010.

“Both Chief Deputy District Attorney Mag Nicola and Acting Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Covello, each with decades of experience as prosecutors, continue to supervise the District Attorney’s North County offices,” Dudley’s statement said.

