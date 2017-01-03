Paul Huang to Play Beethoven’s ‘Violin Concerto in D’ with Chamber Orchestra

Critically acclaimed Violinist Paul Huang, will join the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra for a performance of Beethoven’s "Violin Concerto in D" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Also featured in the program will be Franz Schubert’s “Great” Symphony.

Preceding the musical performances, the Chamber Orchestra will hold its first Supper Club dinner of the season. Ticket sales are underway.

Huang the recipient of the prestigious 2015 Avery Fisher Career Grant, has been lauded by The Strad magazine for his “stylish and polished playing.” The New York Times applauded his “masterly account of Barber’s 'Violin Concerto' ” with the Orchestra of St. Luke’s at Lincoln Center in NewYork. Huang also has appeared with locally based Camerata Pacifica.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra is led by Heiichiro Ohyama, now in his 34th year as the ensemble’s music director and conductor. During his career, Ohyama also has served as principal violist and assistant conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; principal chief conductor of the Kyushu Symphony Orchestra in Fukuoka, Japan, and the Osaka Symphony Orchestra.

He has been artistic director of La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest and the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival; and music director of the Nagasaki Music Festival. Also a professor of music at the University of California from 1973 to 2003, he received the 1991 Gruber Award for Excellence in Chamber Music Teaching in Los Angeles.

The Chamber Orchestra’s first Supper Club dinner of the 2016-17 season will feature Pence Ranch wines and Italian cuisine by Chef Renato Moiso of Santa Barbara’s Via Maestra 42 restaurant.The event will take place at 6 p.m. in the Lobero courtyard. Wine service will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dinner tickets are $50 and seating is limited. Call 966-2441 for more information.

Concert tickets are $54 and $64, and can be purchased at the Lobero Theatre Ticket Office, 963-0761, or by calling 966-2441. Additional SBCO ticketing details are available at sbco.org/concerts/tickets.

The SBCO’s 2016-17 season continues on Feb. 14 with a performance of Robert Schumann’s "Dichterliebe" at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. The orchestra will present a woodwind showcase on March 21 at the Lobero Theatre, and a chamber music and dialogue event featuring KUSC radio host Alan Chapman on April 4 at the University Club in Santa Barbara.

Pianist Alessio Bax closes out the season on May 16 with Schumann’s "Piano Concerto in A Minor," also at the Lobero.

Complete season program information is available online at http://sbco.org/concerts/season.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.