Paul King to Lead Ventura YMCA Hiking Club to Top of Sulphur Mountain Road

Outdoors

The Ventura Family YMCA’s Hiking Club invites the entire community to trek up and down Sulphur Mountain Road with them Saturday, Oct. 3 in Ojai.

The hike will begin at 7:30 a.m. sharp and will consist of a total of eight miles; four going up and four hiking back down.

Hikers will have the opportunity to see a breathtaking view of Lake Casitas, with the possibility of spotting cattle. It is a moderately easy hike and a nice way to start off your Saturday morning.

This club has been known for hiking trails such as Romero Canyon, Sandstone Peak, San Ysidro, Mishe Mokwa and several more in Southern California. All of these hikes give participants a close experience with nature and a great form of exercise due to the gradual grades each trail provides.

Participants also have a chance to explore mountains, lakes and forests throughout Ventura County while receiving other benefits such as stress reduction and relaxation.

Philipp Roye, the Y’s Health & Wellness director, speaks on the benefits of hiking by stating, “This is a great form of cardio exercise that can help build muscular endurance due to the hill inclines and miles of walking.”

“It can also help lower your risk for heart disease, improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels, boost your bone density, improve balance and even aid weight control. For me personally, hiking is also therapeutic because I’m around nature and escaping the chaos of everyday life,” he said.

The Y’s Hiking Club leader, Paul King, has been organizing hikes for several years. He frequently trains at the Y and leads teams up Mount Whitney, San Gorgonio, Mount Baldy and Bishop Pass, just to name a few.

Whether novice or elite hiker,s participants can feel at ease with Paul leading the way.

Join the Hiking Club Oct, 3 by liking the official Facebook page, where you will find an RSVP link for the “Easy YMCA Hike!”

You may also RSVP by visiting the Y’s Welcome Center. It is recommended that all hikers bring sunscreen, water, food and a good attitude. Dogs are also welcome to join.

— Alicia Cattoni represents the Ventura Family YMCA.