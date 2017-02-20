Paul Mann: Billy Crystal Mesmerizes Sold-Out Crowd at Arlington Theatre

You literally could hear a pin drop in the Arlington Theatre during most of Billy Crystal's 2½-hour performance on Saturday night.

Fits of laughter rang out regularly in the packed theater without a spare seat in the house. Between the laughter, however, the adulating crowd sat spellbound as Crystal led them on a pleasant biographical journey.

The show, brought to Santa Barbara by Nederlander Concerts, was called "Spend the Night with Billy Crystal," and it began with an introduction by longtime friend and actress Bonnie Hunt.

The evening also featured film clips spanning Crystal’s career, from Soap to his Hollywood movies and memorable Oscar-hosting performances.

But it was Crystal himself who was the real star of the evening. He would move from a poised position in the interview chair into a prancing stand-up routine after each discussion of highlights in his career. The result was an informative evening of honest conversations punctuated by stellar stand-up performances from each segment of his career as a master mimic and genius comedian.

Hunt’s close relationship with Crystal allowed her to conduct a heartfelt interview that truly kept the entire crowd riveted on the stage.

The 68-year-old Crystal began with jokes about aging that continued through the night. Crystal recounted his biography, starting with his days attending New York University, where one of his instructors was Martin Scorsese and his classmates included Oliver Stone and Christopher Guest.

He also spoke fondly of meeting his wife back then and how she became the center focus of his life. When he began working as a comic and made no money, she took a day job and Crystal was the daytime baby daddy. Then at night, he would drive into the city to hone his skills in small venues.

The most memorable part of the show was the discussion of his unexpected and endearing friendship with Muhammad Ali. His impression of Ali that actually launched his career was still spot on in the Santa Barbara show. There were insightful tales about working with the legendary Sammy Davis Jr. and anecdotes from the sets of major motion pictures, including The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally ... and City Slickers.

The evening ended with a somber tribute to Robin Williams, a good friend to both Crystal and Hunt before his passing.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.