Friday, June 8 , 2018, 10:54 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Paul Mann: Carl Verheyen Plays Intimate Concert at SOhO

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | September 20, 2013 | 5:09 p.m.

[Click here for more photos from the concert.]

Just who is Carl Verheyen? Judging by the light turnout for his concert at the SOhO Restaurant & Music Club in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, most people don't really know the answer to that question.

The long answer is a laundry list of musical accomplishments during his lifetime, including an extended stint as the guitarist in the well-known rock band Supertramp. For the details of his career, his huge catalog of recorded music and his extensive work as a master guitar teacher, one only has to Google or Wiki search his name.

The short answer, however, is much more telling about his enormous talent. Verheyen has been described as one of the top 100 guitarists of all time by more than one prestigious music publication, including Classic Rock Magazine.

His extraordinary electric guitar skills were on exhibit at SOhO during his 100-minute set, fronting a power rock trio that included a veteran bassist and drummer (“Just of a tour backing Albert Lee”).

For those familiar with the Prog rock movement in the late 1970s that brought the rock genre into jazz territory, they may have an idea of the kind of music Verheyen plays. Well-known musicians like Jeff Beck or Stanley Clarke may be a good comparison to the type of sophisticated rock that Verheyen plays so well.

But it may be his reworked covers like The Beatles' classic song “Taxman” that show his incredibly innovative approach to guitar playing. The veteran guitarist has no shortage of his own work to draw upon, however, and he played a cross section of his own material culled from an enormous catalog of no fewer than 12 albums.

Although there were only several dozen people in attendance at the concert, Verheyen seemed to be enjoying himself immensely, presenting the show in classic minstrel style. He would give long, storied introductions to many of his songs and explain the varied inspirations behind them.

Verheyen may not be a household name, but for those music fans in the know, he truly is one of the top performing rock guitarists of all time.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 