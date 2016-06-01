Friday, June 15 , 2018, 5:54 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Paul Mann: Chumash Casino Recruits Big-Name Headliners for Summer Shows

Stevie Wonder performs at Outside Lands in 2012. The legend will help break in the Chumash Casino Resort’s new performance hall with a conert in July 2016. (L. Paul Mann photo)
By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | June 1, 2016 | 9:47 a.m.

The Chumash Casino Resort, already known for bringing top entertainment to its state-of-the-art Samala Showroom, is set to up the ante when they showcase their new 1400 seat performance hall along with their $165 million dollar casino expansion project.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 2, at 10 a.m. for the first three performers announced to play the new showroom in July.

The awesome triple bill includes: the Grammy Award-winning country trio Rascal Flatts at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14 ($95-$175), comedian Jerry Seinfeld for shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21 ($75-$155) and the legendary Stevie Wonder at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 24 ($175-$295).

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’s casino-hotel expansion project allowed the resort to increase its gaming floor space as well as its number of food outlets, spa services and hotel rooms.

A visit to the Chumash Casino official website reveals many of the new features, including luxury accommodations, a world class pool and 24-hour food service.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, Calif., the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.

Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.

