Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 3:48 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Paul Mann: Don Henley Brings Southern-Tinged Classic Rock to California Mid-State Fair

Don Henley, founding member and drummer of the Eagles, treats fans to a two-hour, 19-song concert on July 26 at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.
Don Henley, founding member and drummer of the Eagles, treats fans to a two-hour, 19-song concert on July 26 at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles. (L. Paul Mann / Noozhawk photo)
By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | August 3, 2016 | 1:24 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Don Henley, founding member and drummer of the Eagles, brought his grandiose solo project to the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on July 26 as part of a world tour that continues for the rest of the year.

Henley led a band featuring no fewer than 14 performers on a two-hour journey, covering his more than 40 years as a songwriter.

Unlike last year's tour that shied away from Eagles songs, the current tour includes Eagles classics as well as the prolific songwriter's biggest hit singles, songs for his latest album, Cass County, and a few surprises.

The southern- and country-rock-tinged show was well received by a crowd of about 9,000 people, which seemed fittingly set in the midst of the classic summer fair.

The musical journey began with Henley in the center of the stage, his guitar swung over his shoulder. He sang an inspiring version of "Seven Bridges Road," surrounded by most of the band's members acting as an impromptu choir.

The Steve Young cover, on the Eagles' 1980 live album, was a beautiful way to begin the show in the searing summer twilight of the Mid-State Fair. During the next 30 minutes, the extended band of veteran musicians tore through some of Henley’s biggest hits, including "Dirty Laundry" and "Sunset Grill," a new song from Cass County, "That Old Flame" and even an Eagles classic, "Witchy Woman," setting the pattern for the rest of the evening.

As has been well-documented in recent reviews, the critically acclaimed and country-tinged Cass County album offers up great songs with a legendary roster of guest singers. Songs from the album appeared throughout the show, with three backup singers taking over the parts sung by guest vocalists on the album. Meshing majestically with Henley, the three sang eloquently. Laura Johnston sang an emotional version of Trisha Yearwood’s vocal in "Words Can Break Your Heart," and both Lily Elise for Martina McBride in "That Old Flame" and Erica Swindell for Dolly Parton in "When I Stop Dreaming" also were astounding.

A real surprise on this tour is the inclusion of a cover of the Tears For Fears classic "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," described by Henley as particularly relevant, in a veiled reference to his dislike for the Donald Trump campaign.

The 19-song set list continued in the same vein, covering all aspects of Henley's career — to the delight of the crowd. A triple encore featured three Eagles classics, including "Life in the Fast Lane," "Hotel California" and a particularly moving closing rendition of "Desperado," dedicated to the passing of fellow Eagle Glenn Frey and the turbulent times that we live in.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 