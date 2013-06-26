Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:30 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Paul Mann: Hammer Time at the Chumash Casino Resort

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | June 26, 2013 | 9:58 p.m.

Last Thursday found many NBA fans obsessed with the televised final game of the pro basketball season and an exciting photo finish, with the Miami Heat pulling off another victory. While the unfortunate timing for the MC Hammer concert at the Chumash Casino Resort on the same evening may have kept the show from selling out, it did not dampen the enthusiasm of the mostly full house for the dance-crazed concert.

It was most definitively Hammer Time in Santa Ynez during the 90-minute concert featuring the pioneer hip-hop icon, who sold more than 50 million records on the back of his late 1980s and early ‘90s hit songs. He also invented his trademark dancing style and created his own parachute Hammer dancing pants.

The flashy rapper appeared onstage in the Samala Showroom dressed to the nines and ready to perform, fronting a small army of back-up dancers and singers, including his 18-year-old son.

After a few opening songs to warm up the crowd, the gregarious performer moved into the crowd on the showroom floor and worked his way around a good portion of the venue, while singing several songs. By the time he had moved back onstage, he had most of the crowd singing and dancing in the aisles.

After a short break from the stage, the larger-than-life hip-hop legend returned for a multisong encore and invited audience members to crowd around the front of the stage. He even invited the most eager fans to join him onstage, which many did.

Surrounded by a sea of adoring fans, he played a final medley, including his mega hit song “U Can’t Touch This.” A rainbow of music fans swarmed the performer, each taking a turn at their own unique rendition of the early ‘90s Hammer dance.

Impromptu performances, goaded on by Hammer’s back-up dancers, came from audience members in all shapes, sizes and ethnicities. One college-age white man performed a particularly heated dance version, to the praise of Hammer, while an elderly black man captured the imagination of the crowd with his own dance moves toward the end of the song. It was truly a euphoric dance fever for the audience at the MC Hammer show.

The endearing performer lingered long after the performance, posing for photos and signing autographs for eager fans.

Score another unique and interesting night of music for the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 