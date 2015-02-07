Paul Mann: John Kay Teams Up With The Dirty Knobs for Special SOhO Performance

SOhO Restaurant & Music Club is celebrating its 20th year as the most active live music venue in Santa Barbara. Nearly nonstop, the owners bring shows from across all musical genres.

Over the years, the Hansen family has struggled to keep the dream alive, providing an astounding array of top talent for local music fans. To celebrate their anniversary, the club has been presenting a set of very special classic concerts, with some of the area’s most famous rocker residents, providing the talent for free to help raise funds to help renovate the club.

According to Gail Hansen, the monthly concerts will last all year and the funds raised will go toward “a facelift — including new stage, lighting, sound, a new lounge area, a better green room for the bands, etc.”

The latest concert in the series, on Jan. 30, featured rock icon John Kay and The Dirty Knobs in a sold-out, unique performance that included a star-studded audience.

Kay, founder and lead singer of one of America’s first hard rock bands, Steppenwolf, opened with an acoustic set of songs from his most recent solo projects. Ironically, the singer of one of American rock’s most recognizable bands, didn’t even speak English as a child.

His father, a German soldier, was killed on the Russian front during the final days of World War II, and he was forced to flee the Russian advance with his mother. They fled again from East Germany to the West to escape the communist regime.

It was in West Germany, that he first began to listen to Armed Forces Radio and learned his first English from popular songs. He was fortunate enough to make his way to Canada as an emigrant with his mother in 1958, and joined a popular blues rock band called The Sparrows in 1965. The band moved to California in 1967 and reformed as Steppenwolf.

At the SOhO show, Kay returned to his roots, paying tribute to the black American blues masters, singing and playing in a Delta blues-inspired singing and picking style. The 70-year-old singer performed with exquisite slide guitar-drenched guitar skills and a remarkably clear crisp vocals, belying his 50 years as a singer.

After paying homage to many of the blues masters, he paid tribute to his longtime wife, Jutta Maue Kay, and credited her with his longevity as a relevant artist. He also spoke of the couple’s other passion: protecting global wildlife. In 2004, together they established the Maue Kay Foundation to provide financial assistance to a collection of personally curated organizations, most of which are dedicated to the eradication of human-wildlife conflict.

Kay went on to laud the SOhO nightclub for providing a haven for live music. He shared that he had volunteered to play the gig, his first at the club, to help preserve its contribution to Santa Barbara’s live music scene.

The Kays actually have been quiet members of the local community for the last three years. Before that, Kay had relocated his recording studio and home — which he named “Wolf World” — to Nashville from Hollywood.

In a January interview with Noozhawk, Kay told journalist Jeff Moehlis, “My wife and I had a very nice property out in the country, a lot of privacy. I built my recording studio there — we had a big barn for the tour bus and the truck, you know all of the stuff. We were a full-blown Wolf World with offices and stuff, running publishing companies and production companies, and all the rest of it.

“We were there for 17 years, and some of our neighbors were others who had migrated — at least part of the year they were in that neck of the woods, Michael McDonald being one of them. But after 17 years there, my wife Jutta and I wound up spending much of our time at another house in Vancouver, British Columbia.”

These days he calls Montecito home. McDonald, in fact, was part of the audience for this very special performance at SOhO. David Crosby and his wife were other prominent guests. McDonald had also performed at SOhO the week before, alongside another local rocker, Kenny Loggins.

The acoustic set lasted about 45 minutes, bearing the hallmarks not only of Delta blues but of Kay’s stint in the musically rich environments surrounding Nashville.

For his final song of the acoustic set, Kay chose the Steppenwolf hit cover song, “The Pusher.” He explained that he had picked up the song from country blues singer Hoyt Axton after seeing him perform. Steppenwolf turned the song into an organ-drenched classic of the 1960s psychedelic rock era.

The song’s extended jam band version actually was the result of an improvisation according to original Steppenwolf organist Goldy McJohn. He and the other members of the band had to stall one night when Kay and drummer Jerry Edmonton were delayed in getting to the gig. The result was the extended jam of the song.

As Kay belted out the classic at the SOhO gig, The Dirty Knobs began to assemble on the stage behind. Slowly, each musician joined him until the the tune transformed from an acoustic opening to a full-blown hard rock jam.

The Dirty Knobs are a band of veteran musicians put together as a side project by Mike Campbell, lead guitarist of Tom Petty’s​ band The Heartbreakers. The band performed brilliantly, including two more Steppenwolf classics, with an animated Kay at the helm. A beaming Kay proceeded to belt out two of his biggest hit songs, “Magic Carpet Ride” and “Born To Be Wild.”

After a short break, the club’s dinner tables were removed and music fans packed the front of the stage. The Dirty Knobs re-emerged to play their own rock set, and Campbell explained just how special the evening was. Since the side band’s regular bass player was busy, they had brought in The Heartbreakers’ bass player, Ron Blair.

Also, the usual band’s lineup doesn’t include an organist. Since they were enlisted to do the opening Steppenwolf songs with Kay, the band decided to also bring in The Heartbreakers’ organist, Benmont Tench. The modified lineup played a brilliant set of its own, 16 songs in all. The set included, “Hum” was “Humdinger,” a J.J. Cale cover that is a staple of the band; “Shakin’ All Over” in the vein of The Who; The Kinks’​ “Apeman;” and the classic Beatles tune, “She Said She Said, I’m So Tired.” The band also played original material, rocking SOhO well past midnight.

Dirty Knobs Setlist

All She Wrote

Shake Theze Bluz

Mama Told Me

Roll Easy

Battleship

Hum

Willin

Shakin’ All Over

Apeman

Senor

Down Home Gurl

Cats Squirrel

Still Love You

SWT16-Lupe.Anyway

Hey Joe

She Said She Said I’m So Tired

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.