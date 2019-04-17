Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, April 17 , 2019, 12:39 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Paul Mann: Kansas Covers Its Repertoire in Marathon Concert at Arlington Theatre

Kansas band Click to view larger
The members of progressive rock band Kansas perform songs from their catalog of 15 albums and more during a concert April 7 at the Arlington Theatre. (L. Paul Mann / Noozhawk photo)
By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | April 17, 2019 | 11:22 a.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

On a muggy spring night April 7, one of the original progressive rock bands, Kansas, brought a marathon set to the elegant Arlington Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara.

Despite two of the original members, drummer Phil Ehart and guitarist Rich Williams, being close to their respective 70th birthdays, the group was able to perform a spectacular 2½-hour, nonstop set.

The band began with a five-song acoustic set and eventually tore through songs from their catalog of 15 albums released over five decades. The current tour features a second set of songs from their 1977 double-platinum record, Point of Know Return.

Inexplicably, the band did not take a break between the two extended sets, powering straight through to the end. In the age of ADD millennials, the idea of a 2½-hour set by a pop group is almost unthinkable. The feat was all the more remarkable considering that lead singer Ronnie Platt quipped early in the set, “This is our fourth show in less than a week.”

Platt has been the band’s lead singer and second keyboardist since 2014. The band also featured bassist and sometimes lead vocalist Billy Greer, who has been with the band since 1985, and violinist extraordinaire David Ragsdale, who has been with the group on and off since 1991. The current band is rounded out by newcomers — second guitarist Zak Rizvi, who has been with the band since 2016, and keyboardist Tom Brislin, who just joined the band last year.

The show began right on time with the band sans drummer Ehart pulling up chairs to start the show with a short acoustic set featuring “People of the South Wind,” “Hope Once Again,” “Hold On,” “Refugee” and “Lonely Wind.”

As the final song of the acoustic set came to a close, Ehart took up his drum position, instantly increasing the volume and energy level in the cavernous theater. The band then took up positions to launch a spectacular multimedia assault on the audience featuring explosive sound, beautiful lighting and tasteful backdrops representing various albums from the group's portfolio.

Songs came from decades of albums, including “Song for America,” “Summer” and “Miracles Out of Nowhere.” The band played even deeper cuts rarely heard live, including “Cold Grey Morning” from their 1995 album, Freaks of Nature, and played “Wheels” from the Kansas box set. Additional deep cuts in the opening set included the instrumental “Musicatto” from the Power album. Bassist Greer took over storytelling and lead vocals on "Taking In the View” from 1986’s Power, the first Kansas album he recorded with the band.

Without a break, the band then launched into the Point of No Return album in its entirety, including the mega-hit “Dust in the Wind,” as well as epic jams from the recoding, including “Portrait (He Knew),” “Closet Chronicles," “Sparks of the Tempest” and “Hopelessly Human." The set included some songs from the album that had never been previously performed live.

After finally leaving the stage for a short break, the band returned with an encore of their sing-along rock anthem “Carry On Wayward Son.”

The entire show was a lesson for a younger generation of musicians of what a concert performance should be — a marathon jam of the band's complete repertoire. The show was another stellar production of Nederlander Concerts, the organization that continues to bring the best in entertainment to the Arlington Theatre, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and California’s best outdoor venue, the Vina Robles Amphitheatre.

Click here for more information on upcoming shows.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 