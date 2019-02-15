Paul Mann: Karen Lytle and Her Band Bring Rock Jams to Santa Barbara Wine Collective

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Karen Lytle, the owner of the Santa Barbara Voice Academy, is a familiar face to many Santa Barbara musicians, young and old. The longtime voice coach has put together a band of local veteran sessions musicians to play classic rock cover jams.

The group recently performed a show at the Santa Barbara Wine Collective. The Collective is tucked away behind The Lark and Les Marchands restaurants on Anacapa Street and is precisely what it sounds like — a collective of local wineries offering their latest vintages.

Lytle and the band packed the house on a recent Friday night, offering a free show of well-known rock tunes that had the crowd dancing and cheering for several hours.

In addition to Lytle on lead vocals, the band included George Friedenthal on keyboards and vocals, Maitland Ward on guitar and vocals, Dann Gillen on drums and vocals, Santa Barbara treasure Randy Tico on bass, and Bill Wood on guitar and vocals.

