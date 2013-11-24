Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 4:53 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Paul Mann: Ladies — and a Few Men — Loved LL Cool James at Chumash Casino Resort Concert

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | November 24, 2013 | 10:15 p.m.

LL Cool J (short for Ladies Love Cool James) incited a wild dancing frenzy in the sold-out crowd at the Chumash Casino Resort on Saturday night. The masterful movie and TV persona returned to his roots to play a genuine and heartfelt hip hop concert to the delight of an adulate crowd.

It was the second time the entertainer has headlined a show in the Santa Barbara area in recent months after a summer show at the Santa Barbara Bowl. But this show at the Chumash Casino Resort was a much more personal and intimate gathering.

The dance trance started early in the packed Samala Showroom with a set by opening DJ Chuck Chillout. The crowd swarmed the stage as soon as the veteran hip hop DJ from New York began to play a set of classic dance tunes. Chillout (Charles Turner) began his career as a pioneering hip hop performer back in 1982. His 45-minute set had concert goers dancing in the aisles and in front of the stage. Teenagers, grandmothers and even news photographers could be seen twerking all around the venue.

After a short break, LL Cool J's personal DJ, Z-Trip, took over the controls and launched a more millennium-inspired dance set, complete with state-of-the-art lighting and special effects. Z-Trip (Zach Sciacca), a Phoenix native who now calls Los Angeles home, is also a pioneer in his own right. He's one of the first great mash-up DJs, who brought a new type of live DJ dance music to the world. He is a top performer in his own right, having played to huge crowds, including a headlining slot at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Annual Festival. His 20-minute solo set had most of the packed house dancing to the gut-thumping bass and mash-up masterpieces.

By the time huge emergency lights began to flash on stage and pyrotechnics began to explode in the background, the audience was in a frenzied dance euphoria. The masterful performer, LL Cool J, then sauntered out from behind the explosions and descended a staircase to the stage below, in a triumphant, defiant entrance. The audience went wild, screaming and shouting. Those closest to the legendary hip hop artist reached out to touch him.

LL Cool J, who has recorded 13 studio albums (10 of which consecutively went platinum in sales), began a brilliant and masterful presentation. He strutted about the stage, making eye contact with seemingly the entire audience at one point or another. The intimidating and aggressive performer exuded the confidence of even the most arrogant and menacing of the hip hop superstars.

As the crowd embraced their idol, he responded in a gracious and affectionate way, reaching out to individuals in a humble and heartfelt manner. DJ Z-Trip backed the omnipresent singer with a seamless soundtrack that kept the energy explosive throughout the first several songs. Then LL Cool J invited the most overzealous members of the audience up onstage to dance to a more melodic ballad, the likes of which have made him a sex symbol with generations of female fans, not unlike a persona akin to Elvis Presley or Frank Sinatra.

Dozens of people began to climb onto the stage to embrace and dance with him. In a veritable cultural rainbow, women — and a few men — of all colors, sizes and age groups mobbed the performer, much to the chagrin of his nervous body guards. LL Cool J reached out to as many as he could, shaking hands, embracing and dancing with the jubilant fans as the crowd in the showroom went wild with excitement. He even posed with an enthusiastic fan for a “selfie” with her cell phone — without missing a beat from the song.

Then the stage was cleared and the deafening bass began to fill the showroom as LL Cool J launched into musical gems from his voluminous catalog of massive hit songs. By the end of the 90-minute set, nearly everyone may have felt like they had just spent an intimate night with their good friend, LL Cool J. James Todd Smith really is about as cool as anyone can be.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 