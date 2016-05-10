Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:47 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Paul Mann: Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real Set to Play Soho

Lukas Nelson fronts jam band Promise of the Real, which performed alongside Neil Young at the Santa Barbara Bowl in October 2015. The band will play sans Young at Soho May 11. Click to view larger
Lukas Nelson fronts jam band Promise of the Real, which performed alongside Neil Young at the Santa Barbara Bowl in October 2015. The band will play sans Young at Soho May 11. (L. Paul Mann photo)
By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | May 10, 2016 | 11:15 a.m.

A very special concert is set to take place Wednesday night May 11, 2016, at the Soho. Taking a break form their massive national tour with Neil Young, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real are headlining the show.

Last week the band performed with Young in front of 50,000 people at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tenn. Perhaps in honor of the venue being right on the banks of the mighty Mississippi river, the group opened with a 34-minute version of the Young classic, “Down By The River.”

Led by the son of the legendary Willie Nelson, the five piece band really know how to jam, turning any song into a marathon of exquisite guitar-drenched instrumentals.

The band is set to play with Young at the upcoming Desert Trip festival (nicknamed “Oldchella” thanks to its big-name lineup of classic rock idols) in Indio, and no doubt will be the youngest group of musicians there.

The festival sold out in hours today and features sets by classic rockers The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, The Who, Bob Dylan and Young with Promise of the Real.

Many locals may have seen Young and the youngsters’ show last October at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Young led the band into a 25-minute curfew-crushing overtime that no doubt had the corporate curmudgeons gritting their teeth.

It was the first time since the legendary 1998 Tool concert that anybody had dared to challenge the corporate rules at the Santa Barbara Bowl to such an extent.

The band will have much more time to maneuver at the Soho show. And at $15 for general admission tickets when purchased in advance, it will fit the budget of those of us who work for a living.

Opening will be the band Insects vs Robots from San Diego at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.sohosb.com.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.

Neil Young performs with Promise of the Real. Local fans won’t be able to catch the iconic classic rocker at Soho, but those with tickets will be able to experience his combined musical act at “Oldchella” Oct. 15. Click to view larger
Neil Young performs with Promise of the Real. Local fans won’t be able to catch the iconic classic rocker at Soho, but those with tickets will be able to experience his combined musical act at “Oldchella” Oct. 15. (L. Paul Mann photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 