Paul Mann: Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real Set to Play Soho

A very special concert is set to take place Wednesday night May 11, 2016, at the Soho. Taking a break form their massive national tour with Neil Young, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real are headlining the show.

Last week the band performed with Young in front of 50,000 people at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tenn. Perhaps in honor of the venue being right on the banks of the mighty Mississippi river, the group opened with a 34-minute version of the Young classic, “Down By The River.”

Led by the son of the legendary Willie Nelson, the five piece band really know how to jam, turning any song into a marathon of exquisite guitar-drenched instrumentals.

The band is set to play with Young at the upcoming Desert Trip festival (nicknamed “Oldchella” thanks to its big-name lineup of classic rock idols) in Indio, and no doubt will be the youngest group of musicians there.

The festival sold out in hours today and features sets by classic rockers The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, The Who, Bob Dylan and Young with Promise of the Real.

Many locals may have seen Young and the youngsters’ show last October at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Young led the band into a 25-minute curfew-crushing overtime that no doubt had the corporate curmudgeons gritting their teeth.

It was the first time since the legendary 1998 Tool concert that anybody had dared to challenge the corporate rules at the Santa Barbara Bowl to such an extent.

The band will have much more time to maneuver at the Soho show. And at $15 for general admission tickets when purchased in advance, it will fit the budget of those of us who work for a living.

Opening will be the band Insects vs Robots from San Diego at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.sohosb.com.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.