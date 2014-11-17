Paul Mann: New Indie Duo Play Showcase Concert at The Mint in Los Angeles

Every time I visit the little Los Angeles venue The Mint, I am reminded of the legendary Sex Pistols gig at the Lesser Free Trade Hall in Manchester, England, on June 4, 1976. Although that historic old building is a much larger venue than The Mint, the legendary concert by the Pistols attracted a crowd of fewer than 40 people, which is just about a full house for the tiny club.

The Pistols show turned out to be a defining moment in rock music history, with members of that audience going on to form some of the most influential bands of the early 1980s, including members of the Buzzcocks, Joy Division, The Fall, and Morrissey of The Smiths fame.

With that in mind, I always approach a gig at The Mint, found in an obscure working-class section of west Los Angeles, with an open and optimistic attitude. The club has been the scene of a who's who of live pop music since 1937, but the most memorable concerts there are usually the debut shows of up-and-coming artists, yet to be on the radar of national pop reviews.

The show by the new indie music pop duo from Texas called Team, on a sleepy Monday night in November, was a classic example of a great showcase concert with little fanfare. The band, composed of Caleb Turman and Rico Andradi, along with two support musicians, played an upbeat hour-long showcase set, featuring songs from their first, newly released album, Good Morning Bad Day.

The two energetic frontmen played off each other in a frenetic style with catchy lyrics, bringing a feel-good sound to the stage akin to that of the band Fun or Arcade Fire. The young Texans are fast garnering accolades for their new music and the crowd of about 40 people at the Monday night show responded energetically, making up for their small numbers, with an enthusiastic response to nearly every song.

Team may not be the next Sex Pistols, but they are certain to make a name for themselves in the pop world, and their new album is definitely worth a listen or two. Team has been blanketing online media with an array of projects associated with their new release, including premiering two new live acoustic videos with Guitar World Acoustic Nation! Both tracks, “Say My Name” and “I’m Just Like You (When You Turn Out the Lights),” are from the band’s new album.

The new album was produced and mixed by Will Pugh (Cartel), and was released via South By Sea. Good Morning Bad Day is available now on iTunes by clicking here. You can watch TEAM*’s live acoustic videos on Guitar World Acoustic Nation by clicking here. TEAM* recently performed three of their new tracks for Daytrotter, including “Intro/Alone In My Room,” “Say My Name” and “I’m Just Like You (When You Turn Out the Lights).” You can check out TEAM*s Daytrotter session by clicking here.

The band also recently premiered the first two singles off the album, “I Like It” and “I’m Just Like You (When You Turn Out the Lights).” Fans can stream “I Like it” on Baeble Music by clicking here, and “I’m Just Like You (When You Turn Out the Lights)” over at PureVolume by clicking here. Fans can also watch the new video for “I Like It”on Buzznet by clicking here. Noisetrade also recently featured TEAM* along with a mixtape of the band’s music, which can be sampled and downloaded by clicking here.

