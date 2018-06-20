Paul Mann: New Noise Music Festival Kicking Off Downtown

With the three-day New Noise Music Conference & Festival officially getting under way Thursday, an opening night preview show was held Wednesday at Velvet Jones nightclub.

The show featured a special showing of the movie Filmage, a documentary on the legendary punk band the Descendents. After the movie, there was a live set by alt-country rock band Drag the River from Colorado.

The festival moves into full swing Thursday night with dozens of top indie bands playing five venues in downtown Santa Barbara.

Friday will feature a full day of music industry-related lectures before another night of music. On Saturday an all-day street festival will be added to the mix.

Thursday night’s lineup will feature at least three top acts, including Soft White Sixties, who wowed thousands with a main stage performance at this year's massive Outside Lands Music Festival. They will perform at the tiny Muddy Waters Cafe.

The Bay Area band plays their own unique style of classic R&B rock, reminiscent of the Black Crowes, but with a new and more youthful approach to the music. One of the favorite acts to regularly play the SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, the White Buffalo will be bringing his extensive songwriting and musical talents back there as part of the festival. Hard rocker Andrew W.K., who just finished touring with the legendary Black Sabbath as an opener doing a DJ set, will rock the walls of Velvet Jones.

On Friday night, one of the most innovative new synth bands, Holy Ghost, will be at Velvet Jones, while indie sensation He's My Brother She's My Sister will be closing at SOhO.

Saturday an all-ages block party will feature a diverse lineup of great music, headlined by Haim. This all-girl (sans the drummer) band rocks. The young femme fatales captured a huge crowd on opening day of this year's Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee. Their music is reminiscent of a young Joan Jett, when she was still with The Runaways, but with a more sophisticated and modern sound. Saturday night will also feature a whole host of well-known bands, including Califronia reggae band Dirty Rice and indie favorites Gardens & Villa.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.