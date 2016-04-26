Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:44 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Paul Mann: Heavy Metal Band Queensryche Rocks Chumash Casino Resort

Lead vocalist Todd La Torre and heavy metal group Queensryche perform April 14 at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez. La Torre replaced original lead singer Geoff Tate in 2012.
By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | April 26, 2016 | 7:37 p.m.

The walls of the Samala Showroom at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez literally shook on April 14 as the veteran heavy metal group Queensryche began their ear-piercing set.

The band from Bellevue, Wash., has recorded 14 studio albums and sold more than 30 million records since their formation in 1982. The group is currently on the 2016 Condition Human tour, promoting last year's album of the same name.

There were actually two separate bands legally touring under the name Queensryche for the last several years. Original lead singer Geoff Tate left the group unceremoniously in 2012 and sued to temporarily keep the name. But most of the other original members, who also continued to tour as Queensryche, eventually settled the suit and are now the sole heirs to the revered moniker. The band now consists of three of the original members, including guitarist Michael Wilton, bassist Eddie Jackson and drummer Scott Rockenfield. Second guitarist Parker Lundgren joined the group in 2009. Lead vocalist Todd La Torre had the daunting task of replacing Tate in 2012.

Tate is widely regarded as one of the best wailing vocalists in the genre, often bringing the band's early work comparisons to heavy metal legends Iron Maiden. Oddly enough La Torre, hailing from Florida on the other side of the country, had been a rock drummer for 24 years, and only became a singer in 2010. But after hearing him perform, guitarist Wilton knew he had found the new lead singer for Queensryche, and La Torre has proven he is up to the task.

The band opened their set with "Guardian" from the latest album. As soon as guitarist Wilton took the stage, it was apparent why he has garnered the nickname The Whip for how fast his fingers "whip" around the guitar frets. His blistering solos became the driving force of the band throughout the night.

Next, the band broke into the song "Operation Mindcrime," which brought the crowd to their feet for the remainder of the night. The set continued with "Best I Can" and a mix of songs from the albums Rage for Order, Empire and Mindcrime. Halfway through the set, the band performed "In This Light" from the 2013 album, which was the first album written by the current lineup and proved to be an innovative new direction for the band.

But for many in the crowd, the highlight came later when the group broke out their classic early material. The crowd stormed the front of the stage when the band began to perform the classic "Queen of the Reich," followed by "Jet City Woman" and "Take Hold of the Flame." These older songs seemed to step up the energy level a giant notch, with louder sound and amazing lighting and stage effects adding to the crescendo.

By the time the band returned for a two-song encore, they were literally swarmed by adoring fans at the foot of the stage. The encore started with an epic thundering drum solo by Rockenfield. The sweat-drenched band then tore into the last two numbers. The double encore added 20 minutes to their extended set, which lasted nearly two hours.

Long live the Queen.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.

