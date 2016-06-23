Paul Mann: A Salute to Music Legends at Plaza Playhouse Theater

On Thursday night, a small army of local music celebrities will again descend upon the Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria for a concert similar to one that took place in February.

February's sold-out show featured a musical tribute to David Bowie. This time around, many of the same musicians will play "A Salute to Music Legends" who have recently passed away, including Bowie, Glenn Frey, B.B. King, Prince, Maurice White and George Martin.

The show, from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., most likely will sell out the tiny theater with accidental perfect acoustics. Advance tickets are $20 and available from the theater website by clicking here.

Ones to Watch Productions will bring together a team of top talent, headed by musical director Tariqh Akoni and his band.

Akoni has an impressive résumé as a performing and sessions guitarist and songwriter hailing in Los Angeles. He is chair of the Guitar Department at the L.A. Music Academy as well as musical director for multiplatinum recording artist Josh Groban.

His band will include Doug Pettibone on guitar and pedal steel guitar. Pettibone has toured with John Mayer, Lucinda Williams, Jewel and Tracy Chapman. He has played live or recorded with Keith Richards, Norah Jones, Steve Earle, Elvis Costello, Joan Baez, Mark Knopfler, Draco Rosa, Sting, Michelle Shocked, Vic Chesnutt and Kevin Montgomery.

David Delhomme will play guitar and keyboards. Delhomme has been a musician on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, American Idol and America’s Got Talent.

George Friedenthal will also play keyboards. Peter Korpela will play percussion, and Herman Matthews will play drums.

Matthews is working with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and three-time Grammy winner Timothy B. Schmit.

Other headliners or artists he has played for via house band, showcase, tour or television include two-time Grammy winner Kenny Loggins and singer/songwriter Richard Marx as well as David Foster, Tom Jones, Michael McDonald, Bill Champlin, Philip Bailey, Sheryl Crow, “Babyface” Edmonds, Herbie Hancock, Chris Botti, James Ingram, Boney James, Stephen Stills, Edgar Winter, Luther Vandross, Celine Dion, Michael Bolton, Patti Austin, Chaka Khan, Carole King, SHeDAISY, Ronnie Milsap, Fee Waybill, Bill Champlin, Maxi Priest, Debbie Gibson, Dianne Reeves, Kenny G, John Farnham, Nia, Snuffy Walden, Greg Adams and East Bay Soul and Gavin Christopher.

Matthews has also played for President Bill Clinton on three occasions as well as for Nelson Mandela.

Local veteran musician Randy Tico will play bass.

