Paul Mann: Soja to Represent Santa Barbara at Bonnaroo Music Festival

Bonnaroo, the biggest music festival in the country, is set to take place June 11-14 in Manchester, Tenn.

The massive music festival boasts no fewer than 12 live performance stages, with music nearly around the clock by the time the festival is in full swing.

Every year, Santa Barbara is represented by a local performer, with Jack Johnson making multiple appearances over the years. This year, Santa Barbara’s own Soja will be flying the reggae flag at the festival.

Bonnaroo, now in its 13th year, is a mandatory pilgrimage for any true live music fan. More than 200 bands across almost every pop music genre will converge on the tiny mountain town in Tennessee, many playing multiple sets.

From EDM wizard Deadmau5 to a marathon closing set by Billy Joel, the lineup is unprecedented, with an entire season of concerts condensed into an intensive four-day jam. With no curfews laws or decibel limits to deal with, bands can be as loud as they want and play as long as they like with the last acts of the evening able to play until dawn. The Disco Biscuits did just that in 2009, beginning at midnight and finishing six hours later as the sun rose over Centeroo.

There is a giant comedy tent highlighting national comedians performing throughout the event. There is even a movie theater, presenting a full film festival complete with appearances by multiple movie personalities. But it's the unique all-night jam sessions that make the pilgrimage to Bonnaroo most worth the trip.

This year features a giant jam labeled Atomic Bomb featuring William Onyeabor. “William Onyeabor is the greatest electronic musician you never heard of. Born outside Enugu, a small, rural town in Eastern Nigeria, he created his own genre of African electronic funk in the late '70s and early '80s, making music completely unique for his time," according to the Bonnaroo website.

He will be joined in the jam by no less than Charles Lloyd, Jamie Lidell, Luke Jenner, Money Mark, Pat Mahoney, Sinkane and Mike Floss in a monumental Saturday night jam. But the early Sunday morning Superjam will be even more amazing featuring 2015’s Throwback SuperJam Block Party with Pretty Lights, DMC (Run DMC), Metallica’s Rob Trujillo, Jack Antonoff (Bleachers), Chance the Rapper, Reggie Watts, Eric Krasno, Jamie Lidell, John Medeski, Karl Denson, Oteil Burbridge, Robert ‘Sput’ Searight (Snarky Puppy), Brian Coogan and Brownout Horns with special guests Cherub, Rhiannon Giddens and more.

Oh by the way, most every other band touring this summer will be there, too. Some of the performers include:

Thursday will feature the usual opening night slate of up-and-coming artists who may be next year's headliners, including Mac DeMarco, Courtney Barnett, Benjamin Booker, Strand of Oaks, Iceage, Tove Lo, The Growlers, Ryn Weaver and Unlocking the Truth.

Friday will feature Kendrick Lamar, Deadmau5, Alabama Shakes, Tears For Fears, Ben Folds, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Flying Lotus, Earth Wind and Fire, Run the Jewels, Sylvan Esso, Against Me!, The Districts, Rustie, Pallbearer, STS9 and Dawes.

Mumford and Sons will headline a Saturday lineup that also includes My Morning Jacket, Childish Gambino, Slayer, Belle and Sebastian, The War on Drugs, SBTRKT, Gary Clark Jr., Jamie xx, Tycho, Woods, SZA, Bassnectar and Hozier. There are also the two SuperJams, including the William Onyeabor tribute Atomic Bomb!

Sunday will conclude with Billy Joel, Florence and the Machine, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, Spoon, Caribou, Shabazz Palaces, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, Rudimental, Hurray For the Riff Raff, Hiss Golden Messenger, MØ, Sturgill Simpson and Shakey Graves.

Click here for more information about the festival.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.