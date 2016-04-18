Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 7:57 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Paul Mann: Southern Rock Band Blackberry Smoke Plays Dynamic Set at Samala Showroom

A full crowd cheers on Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke. Click to view larger
A full crowd cheers on Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke. (L. Paul Mann photo)
By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | April 18, 2016 | 1:22 p.m.

Hailing from Atlanta, Blackberry Smoke brought a rock-drenched set of wailing guitar music to the Samala Showroom at the Chumash Casino Resort in the best tradition of classic southern rock.

The show (which took place Thursday night, April 7) featured the band’s original music, reminiscent of the best sounds in Southern rock, much like The Black Crowes, The Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd. The group ventured into jam-band territory on several occasions and also played an inspiring acoustic set.

There are no weak links in this five piece group of veteran rockers. The lineup consists of Charlie Starr (lead vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals) and Brandon Still (keyboards).

The band’s sound crew took full advantage of the awesome Samala sound system, providing excellent results.

Blackberry Smoke moved through all the different sounds that make up the broad spectrum of Southern rock, even paying tribute to their country roots with a moving cover of a song by the recently departed Hank Williams, but the band showed they could play hard Rock just as well.

Keyboardist Still took the spotlight when the band played a Led Zeppelin cover woven into the middle of the band’s own song, “Sleeping Dogs.” The group even played some bluesy tunes.

A quick check of setlist.fm shows the band mixes up their set every time they play, making every concert they perform a unique one.

Guitarist Paul Jackson. Click to view larger
Guitarist Paul Jackson. (L. Paul Mann photo)

The band played “Rock and Roll Again” off their Holding All the Roses album and followed it up with “Good One Comin’ On,” one of the show’s sing-alongs. The song’s energy ushered in the traditional opening of the front of the stage, and fans swarmed the band, trying to catch some to the guitar picks being generously tossed by the guitarists.

The acoustic set included “Lay It All on Me” and “Ain’t Got the Blues” back to back. The set also included “One Horse Town,” “Holding All the Roses” and “Too High,” among others.

The group first played in Santa Barbara several years ago as a young opening band for the Zach Brown Band, and in fact, is signed to Brown’s record label. The band is on a tear of late, doing a bunch of their own headline dates, as well as opening for Gov’t Mule on a cross country tour.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Charlie Starr during Blackberry Smoke’s acoustic set. Click to view larger
Lead vocalist and guitarist Charlie Starr during Blackberry Smoke’s acoustic set. (L. Paul Mann photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 