Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:47 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Paul Mann: The Family Stone Brings Classic Funk to Chumash Casino Resort

The seven-piece Sly and the Family Stone band, which performed Thursday night at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, features original member and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Martini on saxophone.
The seven-piece Sly and the Family Stone band, which performed Thursday night at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, features original member and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Martini on saxophone. (L. Paul Mann / Noozhawk photo)
By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | April 26, 2016 | 6:43 p.m.

[Click here for a related photo gallery.]

Members of the original Sly and the Family Stone band brought their funky rock sounds to the Samala Showroom at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez on Thursday night.

The seven-piece band features two of the original members, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Jerry Martini on saxophone and Greg Errico on drums. The group also includes Sylvette Phunne, the daughter of founding member Sly Stone, and the band's original trumpet player, Cynthia Robinson, who died last year.

The band formed in San Francisco during the 1967 "Summer of Love" and was a pioneering force in combining musical genres, including funk, soul, jazz and psychedelic rock.

The band had the audience on their feet from the start of their show at the Samala Showroom.

Although Sly Stone has long since retired from the group, the band continues to delight their fans by playing their large catalog of dance-oriented pop hits. As they walk the fine line between tribute act and pop veterans, they have developed an amazing repertoire from the golden era of psychedelic soul. The band played their funky dance anthems like "Stand," "Dance to the Music" and "Everyday People." But they also threw in some classic covers.

Before playing a Prince song in tribute to his untimely death the day before, Martini described the band's interaction with the legendary performer.

“We opened for Prince on a world tour that lasted nearly three years," he said. "He let us do a 45-minute set of our own music in the middle of his set. He was one of the most gracious and talented performers I ever met.”

The Family Stone’s Sylvette Phunne is the daughter of founding member Sly Stone.
The Family Stone’s Sylvette Phunne is the daughter of founding member Sly Stone. (L. Paul Mann / Noozhawk photo)

Later, there was a great drum solo by Errico, showing his jazz rock roots. The veteran drummer even played drums for a short while with the consummate jazz rock band Weather Report.

Alex Davis takes on the daunting task of channeling the spirit of Sly Stone on vocals and keyboard, and even looks very much the part. Then the band played more classic tunes including "Hot Fun in the Summertime," "You Can Make It If You Try" and "Family Affair.” By that time anyone in the crowd who was not already dancing got up and rushed to the front of the stage.

After a quick break, the band ended with a double encore of two of their most classic dance anthems, including the historic Woodstock masterpiece "I Want to Take You Higher” and the  iconic "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).”

It was an all-out dance party at the Chumash Casino Resort.

[Click here for a related interview with Jerry Martini by Noozhawk's Jeff Moehlis.]

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 