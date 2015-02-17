Paul Mills Awarded ‘Bouquet of the Year’ By Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society

Paul Mills was recognized at the February monthly gathering with the highest honor the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society gives, the Bouquet of the Year.

It is bestowed to a person or organization that has excelled in the advancement and promotion of horticulture in the Santa Barbara area. Mills joins a prestigious list of previous award winners, including Pearl Chase and Madame Ganna Walska.

Mills was honored for his participation in the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society, his valued tenure as president of the Santa Barbara Cactus and Succulent Society, and for the work he has done to promote succulents and other plants as assistant curator at Madame Ganna Walska Lotusland.

Mills has studied at Kew Gardens, and worked with the Ventura Botanic Garden. Additionally, he has shared his plant expertise and guided the community along on his plant exploration adventures at our plant societies’ meetings, earning their respect and admiration.

The Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society is one of the longest-running horticultural societies in America, and is the oldest nonprofit organization in California. Established on April 12, 1880, in 2015 it celebrates its 135th anniversary. Meetings are held monthly and announced in Noozhawk, with speakers addressing topics of horticultural interest. Visitors are always welcome.

— Ernie Pfadenhauer is the publicity coordinator for the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society.