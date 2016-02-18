Paul Orfalea Invests in Impact Hub Santa Barbara Co-Working Space

Paul Orfalea will be the lead investor in the development of the new Impact Hub in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. The investment secures the launch of the shared work and event space whose focus is to support and connect local entrepreneurs, nonprofits and businesses with ideas, resources and a global network while driving positive social and environmental change.

Impact Hub addresses the specific needs that entrepreneurs in Santa Barbara face: an affordable workspace, resources and education to accelerate their ventures, a trusted community of supportive peers and mentors and opportunities to develop individual skills.

Co-founder of Impact Hub Santa Barbara, and founder of Balance Financial Management, Diana Pereira, said, “I have always been passionate about collaborative opportunities where people and ideas come together to create sustainable businesses and positive impact in the community.

"The Impact Hub will be a place for all of our entrepreneurs, nonprofit and for-profit alike, to collaborate and thrive," she sai. "We are so excited that Paul believes in our vision and will help create a truly vibrant Impact Hub!"

The Santa Barbara Impact Hub will join a growing network of more than 77 successful Impact Hubs in 48 countries.

In addition to shared workspace, the Santa Barbara location will offer high speed internet and phone booths, conference rooms, a modern urban café, a member kitchen, relaxation areas, social networking opportunities, educational and business events, labs for tech and product launches, outdoor work space and many more offerings.

The 11,200 square feet of prime State Street workspace includes 16 private offices, approximately 18 desks and a large amount of flexible co-working space making it the perfect spot for start-ups, small businesses or individuals looking for a thriving downtown office community.

Local businesses who have already secured office space include The Eleos Foundation, BOMA Investments, Social Venture Partners Bren School of Environmental Management, Laritech and Balance Financial Management among others.

Dan Ferrick, co-founder of Impact Hub Santa Barbara, said, "I'm excited to help bring the Impact Hub to Santa Barbara. It will be a place for people, ideas and businesses to collaborate and collide, a high energy environment where change makers can congregate."

Impact Hub Santa Barbara is located at 1117 State Street and is expected to open doors by Spring 2016. Co-working memberships start from just $175 a month for 50 hours of workspace, a range of $995-$1550 a month for premium private office spaces and $450-$600 per month for fixed desk space.

Visit www.impacthubsantabarbara.com for more information, to sign up for a tour or to join.

Impact Hub Global is a rapidly growing community of shared workspaces that offer a unique ecosystem of resources, inspiration and collaboration opportunities to grow your work and make a positive impact.

— Kelly Daugherty represents Impact Hub Santa Barbara.